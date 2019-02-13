More than 500 Shopko employees in 11 Wisconsin stores will lose their jobs when the outlets close this spring, a state agency said Wednesday.
That number includes 56 workers at the Monona Shopko at the South Towne Mall. They will join 63 employees at the Madison locations on Zeier Road and Mineral Point Road set to soon lose their jobs with the struggling retail company.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development said a total of 578 Shopko employees will lose their jobs in the state.
The retail chain announced the closing of 38 stores nationwide -- including the two Madison stores -- when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. Last week the company said it would close 174 more stores nationwide.
Overall, 42 Wisconsin locations will close.
The Madison stores are expected to close April 14, followed by the Monona location on May 5.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development said Wednesday that it would help affected workers with services such as workshops on resume writing and interviewing, job searching and budgeting.
Laid-off Shopko employees could also use re-employment services for free through the state's Job Centers. Training assistance is another option for those in a workforce development program.
"Shopko has been a Wisconsin institution for more than 50 years and these closures will undoubtedly change the fabric of multiple Wisconsin communities," said DWD Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman. "These layoffs will impact hundreds of hard-working Wisconsinites across our state in several Wisconsin communities. With ever-changing consumer habits, retail workers are becoming more and more insecure in their employment."
Additional information is available online at dwd.wisconsin.gov/dislocatedworker.