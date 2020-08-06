State Journal editor to step down; John Smalley led hometown paper since 2008

“We’re a community player,” Smalley said. “We want to be a community asset and engage people who want to move the community forward.”

Smalley, who arrived at the State Journal during the nation’s largest recession in decades and at a time when newspapers were beginning to navigate the shift to online readership, will leave amid two even greater crises -- the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest over systemic racism and police brutality, which he said highlights the value of local news coverage.

“Our communities need journalists now more than ever,” Smalley said.

Yet throughout his tenure, the print media industry has faced eroding revenue and print subscriptions while trying to develop and monetize digital content.

“For a lot of reasons, personal and professional, this feels like the right time to step away,” Smalley said. “I know there are challenges ahead for the State Journal and all of the newspaper industry, but our audience is still huge — larger than ever between print and digital. We’re still reaching the vast majority of news consumers in the market every week.”

Smalley said he intends to pursue other communications project work in the local market. He and his wife Barbara live in Verona.