Startup that brought Tesla electric cars to Green Cab buys the company

About 100 days after converting Madison-based Green Cab's fleet to electric vehicles, a nascent Madison startup bought the 20-year-old taxi service.
Green Cab was acquired by Mobile Transformation, the parent company of Zerology, and will continue to operate and grow, founder and CEO Shree Kalluri told the State Journal Wednesday.
Founded last year with the hope to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, one of Zerology's first acts was to begin leasing 35 Tesla Model 3 electric cars to Green Cab in October.
Kalluri said that the partnership with Green Cab was based on a shared vision of more environmentally-friendly transportation. Green Cab was founded in 2000 with a fleet comprised entirely of hybrid vehicles.
"There is already that environmental sensibility baked in," Kalluri said.
Green Cab and Zerology will continue to operate as separate companies under Mobility Transportation, and Zerology will work with Green Cab to improve its driver and customer experience, Kalluri said. Zerology plans to launch a new app for for riders in March.
Since the transition to the fully electric fleet with the much-hyped Tesla cars, ridership has been up significantly at Green Cab, Kalluri said. In the first 100 days, the vehicles drove more than 500,000 miles.
The change to all-electric vehicles required infrastructure change for the company, primarily with charging stations. Working with Madison Gas and Electric and Tesla, Zerology installed four fast-charging stations and 20 more lower-speed charging stations to ensure cars remain charged. Each vehicle can drive about 300 miles on a full charge, Kalluri said.
"We had to relook at how to manage our business completely," Green Cab's Jodie Schmidt said in a statement. "We needed to recruit more drivers and customer service support to meet the demands. I good problem to have, just a lot when you consider we are learning charging cycles and helping develop the new software with Zerology."
