Startup that brought Tesla electric cars to Green Cab buys the company

About 100 days after converting Madison-based Green Cab's fleet to electric vehicles, a nascent Madison startup bought the 20-year-old taxi service.

Green Cab was acquired by Mobile Transformation, the parent company of Zerology, and will continue to operate and grow, founder and CEO Shree Kalluri told the State Journal Wednesday.

Founded last year with the hope to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, one of Zerology's first acts was to begin leasing 35 Tesla Model 3 electric cars to Green Cab in October.

Kalluri said that the partnership with Green Cab was based on a shared vision of more environmentally-friendly transportation. Green Cab was founded in 2000 with a fleet comprised entirely of hybrid vehicles.

"There is already that environmental sensibility baked in," Kalluri said.

Green Cab and Zerology will continue to operate as separate companies under Mobility Transportation, and Zerology will work with Green Cab to improve its driver and customer experience, Kalluri said. Zerology plans to launch a new app for for riders in March.