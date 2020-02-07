Starting Up: New device offers Steady Shot of insulin for diabetics

With his own problems in mind, Michels began creating prototypes that would, in effect, pinch the skin while also steadying the needle of the pen, which Michels said can be thin enough to bend or even break off into the skin if not injected straight.

"I went to the drawing boards and came up with Steady Shot," Michels said.

It took dozens of prototypes and work with UW-Madison before Michels landed on a two-pronged attachment which can be used on most insulin pens in production. The arms are designed to position the needle in the fat layer between the skin and muscle where insulin is best absorbed by the body.

The prototype went through three different rounds of testing with about 15 to 20 insulin users in each round, Michels said. Those trials were successful, but Michels said he also saw improvement in his own life after he started using Steady Shot.

It took a few months of injecting in more locations before the lumps from the lipohypertrophy went away, Michels said.

Now, about four years after coming up with the idea, Steady Shot is ready for purchase. Each attachment is priced at $29.95 and can be purchased without a prescription. The attachments can be detached to regularly sterilize, and Steady Shot recommends purchasing a new unit every six months.