Starting Up: Launched during pandemic, Madison's AirDeck helps create on-demand business presentations

Launching during a pandemic that requires social distancing may have helped Madison-based startup AirDeck prove its usefulness, its founder said.

AirDeck founder Jason Weaver said that while pitching his previous successful startups, Shoutlet and Spendsetter, it was extremely difficult to convey a presentation if he couldn't make time for a video call or travel to a conference. He sent off slideshows — often called "decks" in the business community — in emails, knowing it would be hard for the recipient to make sense of them without narration. But, at the time, he had no other options.

To solve the scheduling and travel problem, Weaver developed the AirDeck software, which lets users create video presentations using slideshows such as Google Slides and Microsoft PowerPoint combined with a simplified video editing interface to add narration to the slides.

"It's really easy to personalize, to customize the presentations and then also to correct them," Weaver said.

Weaver started thinking about creating AirDeck while CEO of Spendsetter, which built and designed apps for businesses to engage and retain loyal customers and encourage word-of-mouth marketing. Both companies went on to be acquired.