Starting Up: Beloit-based company wants to encourage volunteerism through app

Students at two northern Illinois high schools will be the first to test an app developed by a Beloit-based company aimed at helping users track volunteer hours and even encourage users to volunteer more.
Altruize logs a user’s volunteer data, which the user can then have confirmed by the nonprofit or organization. The hope is that users will be encouraged by seeing their volunteer efforts in an easy-to-access digital format, said Nicole Sdao, who founded the company developing the app, LetsTHRIVE360.
The initial focus for Altruize will be on high schools, Sdao said. Many private high schools require a certain number of volunteer hours, and other organizations within high schools, such as Key Club or National Honor Society, consider volunteer hours on applications. Many college admissions officers have also said volunteer experience can be a tipping point when deciding on admitting students.
With Altruize, those high schools and colleges can see the volunteer history of students.
But they won’t have to just take a student’s word that time was spent volunteering. Through Altruize, volunteers can have their hours verified by the nonprofits or other organizations where they worked.
“Especially in light of the college admissions scandal, we wanted some clarity, compliance and fairness,” Sdao said, referring to federal charges filed against several celebrities, businessmen and attorneys who allegedly paid to get their children admitted to prestigious universities through fakes test scores or sports bona fides.
LetsTHRIVE360, which is part of the gBETA accelerator program, will test the app with students from two northern Illinois high schools — Freeport High School and Rockford Lutheran School.
“We know that today’s student is busier than ever,” Sdao said. “Instead of getting caught up in the process and all that paperwork of putting hours on a page, we want to help them get the most out of their volunteer experience.”
Rockford Lutheran School’s director of service learning and community engagement, Jessica Iasparro, said the app will help students better maintain their own records as well as the school’s. Students at Rockford Lutheran are required to spend time volunteering to graduate, and when they complete volunteer hours, they fill out a form that is turned into the administrative office. Iasparro said the students don’t typically get that form back and may have a hard time listing volunteer hours when applying for colleges or scholarships.
With Altruize, those students will be able to keep their volunteer record on hand.
“This would be so much simpler,” Iasparro said.
Students will be given the opportunity to use Altruize starting in mid-February but will not be required to use the app, Iasparro said. She said that the school expects about one-third of the more than 300 students will choose to use the app.
Sdao, who lives in Freeport, said her inspiration for LetsTHRIVE360 and the Altruize app came from her hope of getting more people involved with community service.
The name Altruize “actually came to me because I just, out of frustration, was like, ‘I just want people to exercise their altruism. They need to altruize,’” Sdao said.
The company started as a platform for nonprofits to post volunteer opportunities and verify volunteer hours for people who used the website. That plan was too ambitious and overly complex, Sdao said, so the company streamlined.
“It forced us to kind of go back and go, ‘What makes us different? What makes us unique?’” Sdao said. “It was not the fact that nonprofits can post opportunities, it was the fact that, in the digital space, those activities can actually get verified.”
Hours can be logged on the app in four ways: volunteer hours with a nonprofit, volunteer hours with another organization, volunteer hours with an individual and unverified hours.
To volunteer time verified, the nonprofit or organization must also be registered with Altruize. Altruize confirms the organization’s status as a nonprofit through government records. If volunteering with an individual, that person would get and email or text from the app seeking the verification.
Sdao plans to use the feedback from Freeport High and Rockford Lutheran officials and students to improve the app and get it ready for a wider launch this fall, she said.
“So hopefully by April, we’ll have it ready and any kind of bugs worked out so that schools can entertain the thought of us being a part of their fall 2020 curriculum,” Sdao said.
Although the app will still be in a testing phase, Sdao said she plans to launch the app for any user by the end of February.
The goal of the app is not just to help people track volunteer hours for requirements on admissions applications, but also to help anyone put a stronger focus on doing good within their communities.
“To be a better runner, you actually have to run more. To be a better reader, you have to read more,” Sdao said. “What if, to be better people, we actually have to be intentional about it?”
