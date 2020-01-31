Starting Up: Beloit-based company wants to encourage volunteerism through app

Fave 5: Business reporter Shelley K. Mesch shares top stories from 2019

We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal staffers' favorite work from 2019. From business reporter Shelley Mesch: I spent the first half of 2019 covering Dane County government and rounded out the second half by joining the business desk, where I focus on technology and start-ups.

Exact Sciences -- one of the major Madison companies I get to keep an eye on -- has hundreds of job openings, and I learned about how the biotech company is teaming up with Urban League of Greater Madison to train potential employees.

Another business story that caught my interest came from area business leaders touting the region as a prime location for new startups. It made me wonder how well Wisconsin is stacking up to its Midwestern neighbors in venture capital investments.

Yet another question I found myself asking -- do you see a trend here in how I find my stories? -- was about the rising popularity of e-bikes, particularly after BCycle converted its fleet of short-term rentals to the pedal-assisted bikes. The story was an interesting one to report, and I’m not just saying that because it got me back on a bike for the first time in about 10 years.

A reporting excursion earlier in the year, when I was still reporting on Dane County, took me out to a landfill, where the county had just turned on a giant processing plant to clean the methane and other gases emitted from the mountains of trash. Those emissions are then sold as natural gas, which can even be used as a more environmentally friendly vehicle fuel. Luckily, when I toured the facility, the garbage didn’t even smell that bad.

One of the more challenging stories I wrote this year involved the county-owned Vilas Zoo, which decided in March that it could not reach an agreement with the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, the zoo’s fundraising arm for more than 100 years. My initial reporting led to more than a dozen more articles on the conflict and sparked county-wide conversations about what could have, would have and should have been done differently.

