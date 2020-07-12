Starlite 14 resurrected in Richland Center amid COVID-19 pandemic, but older movies offer challenge

The Sky-Vu can hold more than 300 vehicles, but concession sales are down 20%. Trash cans have been removed to limit exposure to his employees, and customers are asked to take their trash home. They’ve come from throughout southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and beyond.

“Drive-ins are a unique breed,” said Goetz, who mans the ticket booth each night. “I have so many new people I’ve never seen before and some have been back. I think the drive-ins will continue to be strong.”

According to the United Drive-In Theatre Association, the U.S., as of October, was home to 305 outdoor movie facilities with a combined 559 screens. That compares to 447 sites and 684 screens in 1999.

At the Starlite, movies are only part of the equation in an effort to continue its long legacy and maximize revenues.

A car show was held on the grounds on Saturday, a live Ultimate Fighting Championship event will be streamed next month, and the facility will also be used for private parties, business functions and another 11 concerts from Encore Live. Instead of closing on Labor Day Weekend, the drive-in will be open through October, with a Christmas tree lot near the entrance opening a few weeks later.

‘Perfect timing’