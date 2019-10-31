SSM Health announced on Thursday the next president of St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Kyle Nondorf of Oklahoma City will lead the hospital's operations starting in December. He will replace Jon Rozenfeld, who recently stepped down to return to his home in Chicago. Rozenfeld previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at St. Mary’s from 2006 to 2012.
"We extend a sincere thank you to Jon Rozenfeld for his service and steadfast commitment to our mission and the people we are fortunate to serve," SSM Health said in a statement.
An administrator who has been climbing the ranks at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma, Nondorf has 15 years of health care experience and currently serves as the hospital's executive vice president, chief operating officer. His duties will include "setting the strategic direction for the hospital and assuring alignment with our broader organizational priorities," according to SSM Health.
St. Louis-based SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system that owns St. Mary's Hospital and Dean Medical Group.