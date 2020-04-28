SSM Health announces furloughs amid COVID-19 pandemic, joining competitors

St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns St. Mary’s Hospital and Dean Medical Group in Madison, is putting 2,000 employees on furloughs expected to last 13 weeks across the four states in which it operates, the organization said Monday.
Additional employees will experience partial furloughs through a reduction of hours, SSM Health said in a statement.
“SSM Health is experiencing the same financial challenges that health systems across the country — and the world — are facing,” the statement said. “We’ve continued to invest in supplies and tools needed to respond to the pandemic, while volumes across our four-state health system have decreased by roughly 50%.”
UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter last week announced pay cuts and furloughs. Those hospitals and SSM Health started postponing nonurgent procedures in mid-March to preserve capacity and protective equipment for a potential COVID-19 surge. On Thursday, they said they were starting to resume such procedures.
Dane County has had about 30 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in recent days, about a third of them or less in intensive care, compared with about 45 patients hospitalized and nearly half in intensive care three weeks ago, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
SSM Health, which has more than 40,000 employees and doctors overall, said it is freezing executive compensation and non-critical open positions but still providing annual salary increases for employees. In Wisconsin, SSM Health has about 14,500 employees, including at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville and St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
