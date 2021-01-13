Springs Window Fashions of Middleton to buy European window coverings company

But a year later, in 2001, the publicly traded company was taken private with private equity firms primarily in control of the company over the last 18 years. In 2013, Golden Gate Capital became a majority owner before selling in 2018 to affiliates of AEA Investors LP and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

Springs has more than 8,000 employees, primarily in North America, at nine locations in the U.S. and Mexico. The purchase of B&C expands the company's footprint and portfolio and will provide an opportunity for B&C to grow its operations in Europe, said Michael Verdonk, B&C's CEO.

“We are excited to join the Springs team,” Verdonk said in a statement. “I believe this partnership will accelerate our growth, and we look forward to leveraging the capabilities and innovation of the broader Springs organization.”

B&C was founded in 1971 with the wholesale of wooden roller blinds out of a small storefront in Amsterdam. The company ultimately began an international expansion into France, Belgium, Germany and in 1992, a production facility in Poland. The company now has 825 employees in 10 countries, according to its website.