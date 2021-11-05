Springs Window Fashions completes expansion and gets a new owner

Like most businesses, there was major disruption in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, Springs began rebounding in the second half of that year and in 2021 is on pace for growth "well into the double digits" over 2019 on a percentage basis, Jungbluth said. The drivers include increases in home remodeling, continued demand for new home construction and the rise in motorized window covering products for commercial customers and increasing orders from residential customers.

Springs, the second-largest provider of custom window covering products in the world, has 8,500 employees globally, 20 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, but its corporate headquarters and a component manufacturing facility cover 423,000 square feet and are located just north of Airport Road. The Middleton operation includes about 210 employees on the manufacturing side and 350 in the corporate offices.

Brands for the company include Bali and Graber, but also Mecho, Mariak, Horizons and SunSetter, brands acquired by Springs over the last six years.

“We are very pleased with the growth of Springs, whose success has surpassed the expectations set forth when first partnering with management three years ago," said Brian Hoesterey, CEO of AEA Investors. "We are confident that the company is well positioned for a very bright future ahead.”