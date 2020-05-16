Spring planting ahead of schedule in Wisconsin

Favorable weather has enabled Wisconsin farmers to get ahead of schedule on spring planting this season.

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows corn planting in the state is 59 percent complete. Wisconsin Public Radio News reports that’s a week ahead of the five-year average and 24 days ahead of planting in 2019.

A long stretch of wet weather last spring caused record-late planting in Wisconsin and across the Midwest.

Nick Baker, agricultural agent for University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Extension in Rock County, said that may have led farmers to start planting earlier this spring.

“I think people this year, as soon as the ground conditions allowed it, started planting. And we’re in really good shape,” Baker said.

The state’s soybean crop is 35 percent complete, nine days ahead of the average and also 24 days ahead of last year.

Favorable planting conditions may help farmers set new records for crop yields this year.