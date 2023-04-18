Madison foodies: It’s time to venture west.

That’s the word from Savor the River Valley, a new group of producers and sellers aiming to promote a burgeoning food culture in the greater Spring Green area.

The group will hold a Food and Farm Tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, encouraging visitors to make a regional driving tour of six “hub” sites, plus another 23 shops, farms and restaurants in Plain, Lone Rock and Spring Green itself.

Located 50 minutes west of Madison, Spring Green also will run its Saturday farmers market from 10 a.m. to noon. The Spring Green General Store, a longtime local market and performance venue at 137 S. Albany St., will host a free concert by the folk/Americana group Common Chord from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Farm and Food Tour “is an opportunity to see a number of local operations with behind-the-scenes tours and is an opportunity to support local farmers and those who support them,” said Kyle Adams, owner of the shop Wander Provisions, just across the street from the general store.

Stocked with local foods, vintage decor and a cooler topped with a sign proclaiming “Midwest is Best,” Wander Provisions “is a locally focused deli and grocery that is trying to support as many small businesses in the state of Wisconsin as is possible,” Adams said. Fresh sandwiches are made with locally sourced meats and cheeses, and the shelves are filled with items such as maple syrup, locally grown popcorn and kringle. Freshly made ice cream by another small business, The Frozen Local, also is sold inside the shop.

Adams’ slogan is “Go outside. Take a snack,” and Wander Provisions is “an excellent example of what Savor is all about — promoting small local businesses, collaborating, connecting,” said Patti Peltier, who lives in Spring Green.

Peltier, a retired freelance writer with a background in corporate marketing, is among the volunteers organizing Savor the River Valley. Along with raising the profile of area producers, the coalition aims to create a culture of local “food tourism.”

Started two years ago, Savor the River Valley now has the support of some of the area’s high-profile tourist draws, such as American Players Theatre and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin. The group also has sponsored several cooking classes that quickly sold out, Peltier said.

“There are just so many young entrepreneurs” on the local food scene, she said. “And they’re all really cool people. I just feel like more people should know about them.”

For example, she points out, how many people know that a small business in Lone Rock, population 837, makes handmade tortillas that are in demand by high-end sellers like Whole Foods Market?

Tortilleria Zepeda, owned by Heidi and Julian Zepeda, makes thick, flavorful tortillas using the ancient Mesoamerican process of nixtamalization. The tortillas are made with organic corn from small, local farms that is soaked overnight and ground in a labor-intensive process that better preserves the corn’s richness, nutritional value and digestibility.

The Zepedas met in Mexico, where Julian worked as a marine biologist. When the couple moved to Wisconsin, he missed one thing: tortillas that tasted like home. The Zepedas began making tortillas for their own consumption, but the authentic taste soon caught on with neighbors and the idea blossomed into a full-time business.

In 2020, the couple took over a former flour mill in Lone Rock, located an hour west of Madison and a few miles from the beef farm where Heidi grew up. They and their tiny staff, which includes Heidi’s sister Sabrina Pitts, now make some 7,000 tortillas a day.

“Nixtamalization is part of the slow food movement, which is what I think so many of us are doing, going back to what these cultures and our ancestors did for thousands of years and that were perfect” before food production became industrialized, Heidi Zepeda said.

If you go What: Savor the River Valley: Farm and Food Tour Where: Locations in Spring Green, Lone Rock, Plain, Ridgeway and surrounding area When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Admission: Free Maps and information: www.savortherivervalley.org/events

During Saturday’s Farm and Food event, the Zepedas will lead tours of Tortilleria Zepeda and explain the journey their product takes from farm field to the dinner table. The business is one of six “hubs” offering a first-person look, including:

Cedar Grove Cheese: See cheese made the old-fashioned way from milk that comes from nearby organic dairy farms and learn about the art of cheesemaking. E5904 Mill St., Plain. cedargrovecheese.com

See cheese made the old-fashioned way from milk that comes from nearby organic dairy farms and learn about the art of cheesemaking. E5904 Mill St., Plain. cedargrovecheese.com Tortilleria Zepeda: View the entire process of making artisan nixtamalized tortillas, from corn kernel to finished product. The business also offers Mezcal tasting events by reservation. 304 S. Oak St., Lone Rock. tortilleriazepeda.com

View the entire process of making artisan nixtamalized tortillas, from corn kernel to finished product. The business also offers Mezcal tasting events by reservation. 304 S. Oak St., Lone Rock. tortilleriazepeda.com Savanna Institute: Informal hikes all day with staff, who will explain how the Savanna Institute is incorporating agroforestry into the landscape with hazelnuts and chestnuts. More in-depth tour offered at noon. E6828 Highway 60, Spring Green. savannainstitute.org

Informal hikes all day with staff, who will explain how the Savanna Institute is incorporating agroforestry into the landscape with hazelnuts and chestnuts. More in-depth tour offered at noon. E6828 Highway 60, Spring Green. savannainstitute.org Brewhaha Roasters: See the entire coffee roasting process from start to finish, and sample different roasts. 515 Rainbow Road, Spring Green. brewhaharoasters.com

See the entire coffee roasting process from start to finish, and sample different roasts. 515 Rainbow Road, Spring Green. brewhaharoasters.com Future Fruit Farm: Visit a family-owned orchard specializing in organic antique and exotic varieties of apples and pears. Orchard treats and ice cream will be available at the farm store. 5363 Knobs Road, Ridgeway. futurefruitfarm.com

Visit a family-owned orchard specializing in organic antique and exotic varieties of apples and pears. Orchard treats and ice cream will be available at the farm store. 5363 Knobs Road, Ridgeway. futurefruitfarm.com Meadowlark Mill: Join a half-hour tour at 11:30 or 1 p.m., or just stop in to meet farmers and millers at this on-farm flour mill. Freshly milled flours, baked goods, cornmeal, soups and more also for sale. 3630 Ridgevue Road, Ridgeway. meadowlarkmill.com

Twenty-three additional bakeries, farms, restaurants and specialty food stores are listed in the Savor the River Valley brochure, available at area businesses.

Maps and more information are online at www.savortherivervalley.org/events.