Officially, the Hilton Garden Inn that opened in early 2021 near the Kohl Center has about 1,700 square feet of event space.

The six-story, 176-room property, however, has other spaces besides a main ballroom on the second floor that are suitable for parties, small gatherings and business meetings.

There's a restaurant that can be used for private parties, an outdoor patio for tailgates, and a small conference room with soft seating, a big screen television and two large ceiling fans for more casual discussions. Just outside the second-floor ballroom, pre-function space filled with comfortable chairs, sofas, coffee tables and soft lighting can be rented separately from the larger space.

But getting potential renters to discover or even think about those alternate spaces has been challenging.

"We would have to make a connection with somebody and have them come here and see it," said Michael Luehrs, the hotel's manager. "We do have a website and we do have images, which is just waiting for somebody to find it. That's been the traditional mode for most hotels, and I think a lot of hotels are realizing we need additional help."

That's why a Madison company sees big potential in its system designed to connect users with spaces throughout the city and beyond.

Spotz, started in 2019 just prior to the start of the pandemic that rendered most spaces unusable, is ramping up its operation in the hopes of becoming to event space what Airbnb has been for homes and what services such as Travelocity and others have become for guest rooms at hotels. Only for Spotz, housed in a small office on South Paterson Street, hotel spaces are just a part of the business plan.

Founder James Jackson wants his sites in multiple cities across the country to connect people with banquet halls, wedding venues, restaurants, backrooms of coffee shops, commercial kitchens, bowling centers and just about any other space that could suitable for some type of event or gathering. The idea is to help business owners who may want to increase their revenue by connecting them with potential users who can search one website to find the space they need.

"There's no awareness of all the great spaces around us, unless you want to go to 6 million different websites, and there's no access with one place to find them," Jackson said. "Those first two kind of lead into the third in that the host can't just throw their place on any old exchange out there. They need to know who's looking to rent it and what for. And we give them that information. It's not instant booking. It's a request for booking. We are the matchmaker."

The business plan

Jackson, 51, grew up in the northern Wisconsin community of Prentice where he played basketball and football and lived in a mobile home with his mother, whom he cared for as she fought cancer when he was in high school. By the time he graduated from UW-Whitewater, where he played basketball and earned a business degree, he had held 47 different jobs.

He spent the next three years as a stock broker and later worked for Sisco Systems, co-founded Accelerate Madison, a nonprofit networking group, and most recently was president of Orion Energy in Manitowoc.

Spotz is his next entrepreneurial baby.

The company doesn't charge to be on its website and only generates revenue by taking 18% up to $300 from each booking. Jackson said revenues for his company, which has active sites in major cities like Milwaukee, Denver, Indianapolis, Dallas and Houston, are expected to top $200,000 in 2023 and balloon to $4 million by the end of 2024 as more cities and hosts are added.

And by 2028, Jackson's business plan, which assumes 75% of the spaces on the sites aren't rented, calls for bookings to top $188 million and company revenue to skyrocket to $53 million with 100 to 125 cities and 116,000 potential rental spaces.

Pandemic startup

Jackson launched his venture when in December 2019 he acquired the code from Gymdandy, a Madison company that tried to become an exchange for athletic spaces but struggled to become profitable.

Jackson used the disruptions of COVID-19 to fine tune his business plan, revamp software and begin raising money from investors. In 2022 the company, which has also received $125,000 in funding from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, raised $725,000 from angel investors and another $300,000 could be on the way. The company is also pursuing another $1 million in Series A investment in June.

"We've proven out how fast we can add hosts and event spaces," Jackson said. "We kind of have the whole model proven out on what works and how the money works, so we feel like we're in the best spot ever. Now it's just time to scale it."

Spotz has only a handful of employees and uses outside sales people on contract to sign up venues in each city. Once each community has 500 spaces, it frees up sales people to move on to new communities with social media and marketing helping to add new hosts and promote the site to users. A mobile app is also expected to launch this summer, Jackson said.

His company has about 1,000 spaces, some of which are with cities like Madison, Superior and Delaware, Ohio. Municipalities like Madison use Spotz and its infrastructure for a flat $1,600 per month fee instead of paying a commission to rent out meeting rooms, park pavilions and sports facilities such as pools, tennis courts and baseball, softball and soccer fields. The city of Madison's Parks Department has more than 500 spaces to rent, but that does not include scores of school spaces, fields and courts controlled by Madison School & Community Recreation, which is not yet part of Spotz.

Jackson's company also has a hotel chain in Denver with 11 properties and Grant Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. The 400-acre park features 26 baseball and softball diamonds and 31 multipurpose fields for soccer, football and lacrosse. In most cases, those looking to rent facilities can go through either the Spotz website or the venue's site, which uses the Spotz software. His site even has a photo studio in Rio, north of Madison, that can be rented for those looking to do their own portraits.

The sites also allow users to make multiple reservations at a time for a single venue. It could be for a weekly yoga class or basketball team that practices three times a week at a set time in a church gymnasium. The reservation system, which is nonproprietary, can also ask if bleachers or chairs are needed, if volleyball nets need to be set up in a gym or more picnic tables are needed in a park pavilion.

"There's a perception that if there isn't any proprietary it's 100 times more risky and that's not always the case," Jackson said. "Our risk is speed and execution. It's a simple business, but it's about having the discipline to build out the model. The downside is limited."

Photos: A tour of the $11.2 million Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli