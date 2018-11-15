Middleton-based Spectrum Brands is not just selling its Rayovac battery unit to Energizer Holdings, it is also selling its auto care division to its St. Louis-based competitor.
The two companies announced Thursday that Energizer will buy the auto care business -- which includes Armor All cleaning products and STP motor oil -- for $1.25 billion in cash and stock.
Meanwhile, plans for Energizer to buy the battery and lighting business for $2 billion have been reduced by up to $200 million because of a hangup with the European Commission connected to Spectrum Brands' Varta battery manufacturing and distribution facilities in Germany. Energizer is submitting a plan to sell the Varta division.
"We continue to be encouraged by the substantial progress that has been made to date in connection with the overall regulatory approval process, and believe our proposed remedy to the European Commission adequately addresses their concerns," Energizer CEO Alan Hoskins said.
Regulators in the U.S., Australia and Colombia already have approved the battery division transaction.
Both sales are now expected to be finalized in 2019.
Spectrum Brands also said it is reclassifying its personal care and small appliances unit as continuing operations. The company had been trying to sell that business, which includes Remington shavers and George Foreman grills.
It was not immediately clear how many Madison-area jobs could be affected by the latest developments. Spectrum Brands has 18,000 employees worldwide, including 1,200 in Wisconsin -- 670 at its Middleton headquarters and more than 500 at two battery factories.