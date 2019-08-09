Spectrum Brands sign, State Journal generic file photo
MIDDLETON — Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $25.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Middleton-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

HRG shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 49% in the last 12 months.

