South Central Wisconsin Job Fair set for Tuesday

More than 70 companies from around the region will be looking to hire hundreds of employees at this week’s South Central Wisconsin Job Fair in Middleton.

Hosted by Madison.com, the event seeks to link job seekers with new career opportunities at firms large and small from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton.

More than 1,000 total jobs are immediately available at participating companies such as FedEx, American Girl, Johnsonville, Capital Newspapers, Exact Sciences, Duluth Trading Co., Kwik Trip, UW Health, Epic Systems Corp. and more.

“We work with hundreds of local businesses every day, and the one consistent thread we’ve heard from all of them is the acute need for more employees and talent,” said Ross McDuffie, vice president of advertising and revenue for the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times. “The South Central Wisconsin Job Fair reflects our mission to meet that market demand.

“It has been exciting to see the event come together. To see the mix of large and small organizations representing blue- and white-collar positions ranging from sales, to manufacturing, to management and health care technology, there really is an opportunity here for everyone who is looking for new career opportunities.”