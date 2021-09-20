 Skip to main content

South Central Wisconsin Job Fair set for Tuesday
More than 70 companies from around the region will be looking to hire hundreds of employees at this week’s South Central Wisconsin Job Fair in Middleton.

Hosted by Madison.com, the event seeks to link job seekers with new career opportunities at firms large and small from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton.

More than 1,000 total jobs are immediately available at participating companies such as FedEx, American Girl, Johnsonville, Capital Newspapers, Exact Sciences, Duluth Trading Co., Kwik Trip, UW Health, Epic Systems Corp. and more.

“We work with hundreds of local businesses every day, and the one consistent thread we’ve heard from all of them is the acute need for more employees and talent,” said Ross McDuffie, vice president of advertising and revenue for the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times. “The South Central Wisconsin Job Fair reflects our mission to meet that market demand.

“It has been exciting to see the event come together. To see the mix of large and small organizations representing blue- and white-collar positions ranging from sales, to manufacturing, to management and health care technology, there really is an opportunity here for everyone who is looking for new career opportunities.”

While pre-registration isn’t required, those looking to do so can visit go.madison.com/2021jobfair.

Workers Wanted: Wisconsin's Looming Crisis

Wisconsin is expected to need 45,000 workers in seven years but it simply lacks the people to fill them. Even now, employers complain they can't fill high-need jobs — many of them low-income but some in nursing, IT and the sciences that pay better than the state median. 

Our Workers Wanted series explores the causes and implications of this looming workforce crisis.

Wisconsin's schools seek to shorten the workforce pipeline
Local Government
topical featured

Wisconsin's schools seek to shorten the workforce pipeline

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Employers seeking more qualified workers are encouraging more career-based learning opportunities in schools.

State makes progress on some workforce goals, deems others 'unreachable'
Local Government
topical top story

State makes progress on some workforce goals, deems others 'unreachable'

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gov. Scott Walker has shifted the state's focus from job creation to workforce development, but critics say the focus is still on the needs of businesses, rather than of workers.

Eau Claire software company helps create 'a place full of opportunities'
Local Government
topical top story

Eau Claire software company helps create 'a place full of opportunities'

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

At Jamf Software in Eau Claire, creating a welcoming environment for employees extends into the community.

To attract people, Wisconsin looks to transcend its cheesy reputation
Local Government
topical top story

To attract people, Wisconsin looks to transcend its cheesy reputation

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

To attract more residents, Wisconsin is seeking to bolster its image as a place where innovation happens.

Facing a worker shortage, more employers turning to robots
Business News
topical special report top story

Facing a worker shortage, more employers turning to robots

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As automation increases, manual labor jobs are going away, and the new jobs that replace them require more education.

Aging population presents double challenge in health care
Local News
topical featured special report

Aging population presents double challenge in health care

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

As older Americans who consume more health care grow in number, the demand for health care workers is growing.

Wisconsin businesses grapple with a growing worker shortage
Business News
topical featured special report

Wisconsin businesses grapple with a growing worker shortage

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0
  • 10 min to read

With unemployment near a record low and more baby boomers retiring, Wisconsin faces a looming worker crisis.

Amid worker shortage, where will Foxconn find 13,000 employees?
Business News
topical top story special report

Amid worker shortage, where will Foxconn find 13,000 employees?

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As Wisconsin employers scramble to find both skilled and unskilled workers, many are wondering how Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will be able fill the 13,000 jobs it has promised for a new electronics factory in southeastern Wisconsin.

Green County cheese maker deals with employee churn
Business News
topical special report

Green County cheese maker deals with employee churn

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Monroe-based Klondike Cheese has raised its starting pay from $10 to $13 an hour, but still can't keep employees.

Beaver Dam grocery store owner takes hiring into his own hands
Business News
topical special report

Beaver Dam grocery store owner takes hiring into his own hands

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Brett Rechek has handed out his card to restaurant servers because good employees are harder to find.

