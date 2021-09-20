South Central Wisconsin Job Fair set for Tuesday

More than 70 companies from around the region will be looking to hire hundreds of employees at this week’s South Central Wisconsin Job Fair in Middleton.
Hosted by Madison.com, the event seeks to link job seekers with new career opportunities at firms large and small from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton.
More than 1,000 total jobs are immediately available at participating companies such as FedEx, American Girl, Johnsonville, Capital Newspapers, Exact Sciences, Duluth Trading Co., Kwik Trip, UW Health, Epic Systems Corp. and more.
“We work with hundreds of local businesses every day, and the one consistent thread we’ve heard from all of them is the acute need for more employees and talent,” said Ross McDuffie, vice president of advertising and revenue for the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times. “The South Central Wisconsin Job Fair reflects our mission to meet that market demand.
“It has been exciting to see the event come together. To see the mix of large and small organizations representing blue- and white-collar positions ranging from sales, to manufacturing, to management and health care technology, there really is an opportunity here for everyone who is looking for new career opportunities.”
While pre-registration isn’t required, those looking to do so can visit go.madison.com/2021jobfair.
Workers Wanted: Wisconsin's Looming Crisis
Wisconsin is expected to need 45,000 workers in seven years but it simply lacks the people to fill them. Even now, employers complain they can't fill high-need jobs — many of them low-income but some in nursing, IT and the sciences that pay better than the state median.
Our Workers Wanted series explores the causes and implications of this looming workforce crisis.
Employers seeking more qualified workers are encouraging more career-based learning opportunities in schools.
Gov. Scott Walker has shifted the state's focus from job creation to workforce development, but critics say the focus is still on the needs of businesses, rather than of workers.
At Jamf Software in Eau Claire, creating a welcoming environment for employees extends into the community.
To attract more residents, Wisconsin is seeking to bolster its image as a place where innovation happens.
As automation increases, manual labor jobs are going away, and the new jobs that replace them require more education.
As older Americans who consume more health care grow in number, the demand for health care workers is growing.
With unemployment near a record low and more baby boomers retiring, Wisconsin faces a looming worker crisis.
As Wisconsin employers scramble to find both skilled and unskilled workers, many are wondering how Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn will be able fill the 13,000 jobs it has promised for a new electronics factory in southeastern Wisconsin.
Monroe-based Klondike Cheese has raised its starting pay from $10 to $13 an hour, but still can't keep employees.
Brett Rechek has handed out his card to restaurant servers because good employees are harder to find.