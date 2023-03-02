A community wellness spa that's established a well-known presence in Madison's Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood for just over the last decade has opened a second location on Williamson Street.

SolEscape Healing Arts got its start on Atwood Avenue in 2011. Back then, a large proportion of Madison spas were located on the West Side, said owner Hannah Saxman. But with roots on the East Side, the licensed massage therapist said she wanted to launch a spa that reflected the character, "vibes" and "diversity" of that part of the city.

The spa, Saxman said, quickly became an East Side destination for massage – one offering is Ashiatsu, a Japanese practice in which the therapist suspends themselves on a bar and uses their feet to massage the client. Another is Lomi-Lomi, a traditional Hawaiian type of massage involving rhythmic strokes, nut oils and even prayer at times.

Services that are appointment only also include Reiki, a Japanese form of energy healing, as well as acupressure, waxing, facials and microdermabrasion. SolEscape sells skin-care products, massage oils, lotions, creams, candles and salt lamps. The nearly 2,000-square-foot Atwood location has an infrared sauna and salt cave, too, which clients use for halotherapy – an alternative treatment for breathing conditions like asthma, Saxman said.

SolEscape has a 10-person team across two locations including a mix of full-time and part-time massage therapists, estheticians and an herbalist, as well as managerial and administrative staff. Six massage therapists work at the spa as self-employed contractors, Saxman said, adding that SolEscape would like to soon hire 4-5 full-time massage therapists.

With hopes to own a building rather than just rent, Saxman recently closed on a roughly 1,500-square-foot building on 1148 Williamson St. with solar panels on its roof. The structure was erected in 1908, according to Wisconsin Historical Society records, and its original use was a commercial warehouse.

Saxman sold her house in order to put a down payment on the Williamson Street location, she said, which was valued at roughly $800,000. To help with renovation costs, SolEscape received a $10,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. meant to fill vacant storefronts amid the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saxman envisions turning the upstairs of the Williamson Street space into a studio for yoga, and converting the lower level into a cozy coffee, juice and tea shop.

The ground level is where the spa is located. Similar to the Atwood space, it includes five treatment rooms with beds, as well as space to sell products and a reception area. She might use a room to the right of the lobby for wellness classes at some point, as well as install a lotion bar.

"I have a parking lot in back," Saxman said, noting that is unusual for Williamson Street. "I also have a yard that I am planning on (using) – hopefully building a little Zen garden. We can grow some of our own herbs, have a few places for people to sit and relax when its nice out in the summertime."

"I'll never be able to afford it," Saxman said she used to think when owning a commercial building crossed her mind.

But weathering the health crisis, as well as having a supportive East Side business community, is what changed her tune.

How small businesses plan to prepare for a recession How small businesses plan to prepare for a recession Seeking alternative revenue Saving when possible Remaining adaptable Moving online—sometimes entirely Creating employee communication plans