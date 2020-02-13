Related to this story

Target says its 'Minnesota Badgers' onesie is donesie, apologizes
MINNEAPOLIS - A fashion misstatement has Target apologizing Tuesday to Minnesota Gophers fans. The fan website GopherHole.com tweeted a photo from Kileigh Carpenter of a maroon onesie sporting a block "M" insignia with the words "Minnesota Badgers" - the nickname for neighboring Big Ten rival Wisconsin. "Color us red," Target said in a statement that leaned on the shade that the retail giant ...