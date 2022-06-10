Smoked Gouda producer in Blue Mounds sold

A Dane County company that is the largest supplier of smoked Gouda in the country has been sold.

Borgman Capital, a Milwaukee-based private equity firm, has announced it has purchased Dairyfood USA and will merge the Blue Mounds company with Gilman Cheese Corp. The move will allow Gilman Cheese, located in Taylor County in northwestern Wisconsin and with 184 employees, to offer an expanded product mix and production capacity to its customers around the world, Borgman officials said.

Dairyfood USA, its roots established in 1953 and with 149 employees, produces private label products including smoked links and loaves, snack wedges, portion-control cups, dips and spreads, cut bars, and non-dairy products. Products are also sold under house brand names such as Glacier Ridge Farms, Queso de Casa and Sonoma Jacks. The company’s customers include retail, food service, airlines and gift pack suppliers.

“Throughout the selling process, it became distinctly obvious that Borgman Capital was the right choice to lead Dairyfood USA in its next chapter. The professionalism, honesty and genuine respect for our team and culture is what set them apart from other buyers,” Daniel Culligan, president and CEO of Dairyfood USA said in a statement. “I am confident that the future is extremely bright for Dairyfood USA and Gilman Cheese.”

Borgman Capital acquired Gilman Cheese Corp. in February 2019. Following Culligan’s planned retirement, Gilman president David Delgado will oversee integration of the organization alongside Dairyfood USA and Gilman management teams, said Sequoya Borgman, founder and managing director of Borgman Capital.

Based in downtown Milwaukee, Borgman Capital is focused on “lower-middle market companies” in the Midwest. Its portfolio includes Lift Products Inc., a manufacturer of ergonomic industrial equipment; Solution Dynamics, a national distributor of warehouse, storage and industrial equipment; AscendTek, a parent company for the regional operations that provide project management to maintain, service and construct telecommunications infrastructure; and Southeastern Meats, which specializes in frozen meats, vegetables, sandwiches and bakery products.

Dairyfood USA has European roots. It started as Stauffer Cheese in 1953 after Alex Stauffer, who owned a processed cheese company in Hungary, escaped from the Soviet-occupied country and settled in Blue Mounds. It was purchased by a large Austrian dairy co-op in 1982 and was renamed Lactoprot USA in 1995.

After the Artax group purchased it in 1998, it changed its name to Dairyfood USA in 2007 to better reflect the company’s expanding focus on consumer products. Culligan, who joined the company at about the same time Artax bought it, previously worked for a sausage company as vice president in charge of sales and marketing.

“There is no doubt that Wisconsin is blessed with a large number of artisanal cheese producers. Fortunately, there will always be a demand for extended-life cheese products, due to concerns of handling issues for natural products, increased merchandising and marketing opportunities,” Culligan told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2017. “Dairyfood’s goal is to produce cheese products that replicate the flavor and texture of natural cheese, but require less concern of handling, improved melting functionality and the extra margin of safety associated with the methodology we employ in production.”

That year, Culligan said his company processed about 10 million pounds of smoked Gouda annually. The company doesn’t make its own cheese but instead buys it in bulk from producers in the Upper Midwest and processes it into its products, most of which are sold under other companies’ brands.

The addition of Dairyfood USA further diversifies Borgman’s portfolio and further bolsters Gilman Cheese.

“We are excited about the synergies and growth opportunities ahead,” Borgman said. “We are proud to bring together two leading cheese processors in our home state and continue to support the communities of Blue Mounds and Gilman.”

