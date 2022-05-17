SmartSkim of Madison sold to Sentry Equipment in Oconomowoc

A Madison company that produces equipment for separating oil and recycling coolant has been sold to an Oconomowoc manufacturer.

Sentry Equipment Corp. announced Tuesday that it had purchased Universal Separators Inc., doing business as as SmartSkim, and located at 2600 Daniels St., on Madison's Far East Side. SmartSkim's six employees will remain on site for two to three months before moving to positions in Oconomowoc, the headquarters of Sentry Equipment, which produces sampling, monitoring and analysis equipment.

“With the acquisition of SmartSkim we will not only be able to continue to provide the high level of customer service that SmartSkim’s customers have come to expect," said Brian Baker, Sentry's president and CEO. "This will be a natural evolution for our products and services across the Sentry brand.”

Founded in 1998, many of SmartSkim's products are designed to decrease the need for purchasing new fluids. The machines, according to its website, include coolant recycling systems, oil separators, floating suction skimmers, magnetic separators and sump cleaners. In 1999, SmartSkim was one of 12 Wisconsin businesses that won the 30th annual Governor's New Products Awards competition for its recycling system for cleaning waste oil out of aqueous fluids in large industrial parts washers.

SmartSkim's customers include the automotive, aerospace, equipment, heavy industrial and firearms industries while Sentry's markets include those in the power generation, hydrocarbon processing, food and beverage, cement, mining and pharmaceutical industries.

“With Sentry Equipment’s engineering capabilities, expanded manufacturing facilities and vast sales and support staff, SmartSkim is now poised for both a rapid and significant expansion," said Mark Kluis, CEO of Universal Separators. "Currently the SmartSkim branded equipment can be found in over 20 countries worldwide. We expect that to significantly grow over time as a member of the Sentry Equipment family.”

While Sentry’s acquisition of SmartSkim is the company’s first venture in fluid recycling, the products and accessories manufactured by SmartSkin are similar to the cooling products that Sentry has been making since the company’s inception in 1924, company officials said. Sentry employs 180 people, which includes a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.

“Manufacturing is booming in North America as makers of industrial goods re-shore production to tighten overstretched supply chains and take advantage of the USA’s relatively low energy costs and access to technology," Baker said. “SmartSkim is well poised for growth by playing into this opportunity. This acquisition brings a robust product offering in solid and growing industries.”

