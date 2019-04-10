A small West Coast traveling circus wants to set up at a Far West Side park for a series of shows later this summer.

California-based Venardos Circus has asked Madison officials to allow it to set up in Elver Park for about 15 shows in August and September.

The shows would include intimate, up-close performances with seating in the circus’ tent for about 300 spectators, said owner and ringmaster Kevin Venardos.

The circus doesn’t use animals in its performances.

The traveling circus is “an intimate, interactive theatrical spectacle that uses musical production and choreography to stitch together aerial, acrobatic, magic and comic pieces,” according to its application to the city.

Venardos, who started the circus about five years ago and has about 20 years of experience in the business, said the operation is a “circus with the heart of a Broadway show.”

Performances will include acts from about 10 performers, he said.

The tent would be approximately 5,400 square feet, according to the circus’ application.

Performances would start Aug. 21 and run through Sept. 1.

Tickets cost between $15 and $25, according to the application. VIP tickets would be $35.

The Madison Board of Park Commissioners is scheduled to discuss and potentially vote on the request at its meeting on Wednesday. The proposal only needs the commission’s approval.

The Parks Commission meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3300 Atwood Ave.

Claire Oleksiak, community services manager for the city Parks Division, said city staff can’t recall a circus like this requesting to use a city park. She said it could help draw people that might not otherwise go to the Far West Side park.

“This is kind of something a little different,” Oleksiak said.