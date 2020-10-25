Slaughterhouse bottleneck chokes farm-to-table connection

The other choice is to sell the animals at auction, but commodity prices are a fraction of what a farmer could get selling to local customers.

“You can sell them at the sales barn,” Tschanz said. “But there you’re not even breaking even.”

Several years ago Rachel Henderson started raising a few hogs on her Dunn County fruit farm as a way to augment her income and diversify the business.

“They do a really good job of apple cleanup,” Henderson said.

But when a processor about 30 miles away closed down, her local slaughterhouse was suddenly booked for months, forcing Henderson to haul her pigs to a processor nearly an hour away.

Henderson adjusted her planning this year, but she’s nervous about adding more hogs.

“It might be a little tenuous,” she said. “If they went away I’d be worried about what we’d do.”

Risky business

Despite the surge in demand, industry experts say the steep costs — about $1 million to $2 million for a small slaughtering facility — make it a risky investment when it’s not clear if the market will still be there in four or five years.