Ski wear company Arctica in Mount Horeb grows the garment district of southwestern Wisconsin

Ski pants range from $200 to $250, jackets go for $150 to $550 and race suits made from bonded polyester, Lycra and knit fabrics sell for $350, about $250 less than some of the company’s chief competitors.

“Part of what I saw was an opportunity to provide high-quality product at a fair price,” Werner said. “We’re not the cheapest guy in town. We don’t make cheap product, but I love the sport so much that I hate to see the cost become a barrier to entry. We’re trying to make it easier for people to get into the sport.”

Finding inspiration

Werner grew up in New York, where his father was an arranger and composer on Broadway and learned to sail on the Jersey Shore.

But when he was in his early teens, his family moved to southern California so his father could pursue work in film and television. While his father wrote the music for chase scenes in the “The Dukes of Hazzard” and for the family drama “Eight is Enough,” young Werner began skiing at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, which forged his passion for skiing and outdoor fashion.

He not only has mined the connections he’s made over the last 35 years in the skiing and clothing industry to build Arctica but is constantly looking for ideas when he travels, whether it’s in Europe, Asia or Downtown Madison.