Six young Madison companies had a chance to rub elbows with Silicon Valley investors as part of a trip in October organized by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.
The featured startup was LÜM, Live Undiscovered Music, winner of the Chamber's Pressure Chamber pitch contest in August. LÜM creates an online fan base for new musicians.
Joining LÜM on the trip to the San Francisco area were:
- Allergy Amulet, with a disposable test strip to detect food allergens
- Breathe for Change, with wellness and yoga training for teachers
- Gravy, a live, interactive shopping game show
- Ionic, whose platform helps web developers build mobile apps
- Move Counselors, a smart relocation supply-chain management company
The five additional companies were chosen based on recommendations from sponsoring organizations.
Entrepreneurs from all six startups had a chance to pitch their businesses to California investors.
This is the fifth year for the Pressure Chamber contest and the Chamber of Commerce's trip to meet with West Coast investors.