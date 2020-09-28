Six innovative Wisconsin startups receive $100,000 each to build their companies

Six innovative small businesses in Wisconsin will receive $100,000 each through a partnership of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the University of Wisconsin System's Center for Technology Commercialization.
The SBIR Advance grants are awarded to businesses that have received federal funding from the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs to develop high-tech innovations.
“Innovation is one of the key ingredients for supporting our future economic potential and a critical piece of emerging from the challenges caused by COVID-19," WEDC vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation Aaron Hagar said in a news release. "SBIR Advance helps those businesses innovative enough to capture highly competitive federal funding to convert their research into new products and businesses growth."
The businesses can use their grants to complete projects from the SBIR or STTR programs and to commercialize their innovations.
The recipients are:
- AmebaGone Inc., of Madison, which is developing a new method to destroy bacterial infections in humans and in agriculture.
- Imbed Biosciences Inc., of Fitchburg, which is a medical device company developing treatments for burns, chronic ulcers, gastrointestinal defects and soft-tissue repair.
- NanoAffix Sciences, of Wauwatosa, which has developed inexpensive technology for real-time testing of lead in tap water.
- NCD Technologies, of Madison, which is engineering and optimizing diamond and diamond-like coatings for machine parts, tools and more.
- Stem Pharm, of Madison, which is developing biomaterials to manufacture cells and tissues for the purpose of drug discovery, cell therapy and regenerative medicine.
- Filament Games, of Madison, which develops digital learning games, including RoboCo, a virtual robotics sandbox to teach kids about engineering.
“We have six teams with broad areas of focus ranging from defense products to education software to agricultural pest control,” SBIR Advance program manager Todd Strother said. “The awardees are in good positions to continue growing their sales into new areas or move into the next stage of obtaining investor funding."
Along with the funding, the businesses will also receive support from the Center for Technology Commercialization, including training, business plan reviews and other consulting.
WEDC and the System have awarded more than 100 grants totaling close to $8.8 million, according to the news release.
