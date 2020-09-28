Six innovative Wisconsin startups receive $100,000 each to build their companies

Six innovative small businesses in Wisconsin will receive $100,000 each through a partnership of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the University of Wisconsin System's Center for Technology Commercialization.

The SBIR Advance grants are awarded to businesses that have received federal funding from the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs to develop high-tech innovations.

“Innovation is one of the key ingredients for supporting our future economic potential and a critical piece of emerging from the challenges caused by COVID-19," WEDC vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation Aaron Hagar said in a news release. "SBIR Advance helps those businesses innovative enough to capture highly competitive federal funding to convert their research into new products and businesses growth."

The businesses can use their grants to complete projects from the SBIR or STTR programs and to commercialize their innovations.

The recipients are: