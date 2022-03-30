Sisterly support helps 2 Madison entrepreneurs survive the pandemic and forge ahead

Samantha Fiscus opened and maintained her small business during the pandemic with the support of local networks, mentorship programs and financial assistance.

But it was the owner of a stylish hair salon on East Washington Avenue who provided the deepest level of support and with a connection that would be impossible for others to replicate.

When COVID-19 threw Fiscus’ fresh business plan to open Duncan’s Dog Daycare near East Towne Mall into disarray, it was her big sister, Kristin Knechtges, owner of Kismet Aveda Salon, who was there to offer up support, encouragement and a shoulder on which to cry.

Fiscus, 37, felt confident in quitting her state job, mortgaging her house and becoming an entrepreneur because of the support from Knechtges, 39. However, neither foresaw a pandemic that hit just prior to Fiscus opening her business that caters to those with dogs and jobs away from home.

Rather than opening in March 2020, the doors opened two months later to just a handful of customers instead of more than 26 dogs a day, a number that would make the business profitable.

Duncan’s remains in the red, but Fiscus has fought to keep the doors of a dream open, thanks in part to Knechtges, who also had to navigate the pandemic for her own business that opened in 2018.

“She’s one of the most critical people I know and so if she thought this wasn’t going to happen or if I needed to just cash in my chips and throw in the cards, she would have been one of the first people to tell me to do so and that never came out of her mouth,” Fiscus said last week as a pack of hounds, doodles of varying breeds and other dogs milled about in the sunshine of an outside courtyard.

“I feel like getting though this is probably going to prepare me for anything else that gets thrown at me. I think about that almost every single night.”

The pandemic crippled many businesses and, for those that survived, has altered the future.

Offices around Dane County remain empty or are only partially filled, meaning less business for local restaurants, gas stations and retailers. Dry cleaners have seen business evaporate as in-person meetings and business travel remain scant, while hotels have relied on leisure travelers for the vast majority of their revenue.

And while the mask mandates have been lifted, the path forward for most business has a different look from that of early 2020.

For Knechtges, that means having clients with flexible schedules, which has reduced the need for late nights and some weekend work. Her salon, located on the ground level of the Galaxie apartments building and just a few hundred feet from Breese Stevens Field, endured the flooding of East Washington Avenue shortly after she opened in 2018 and less than a year later an explosion and fire at a nearby electrical substation that cut power to her business and fried her computer system.

COVID-19 shuttered her salon for eight weeks, saw business initially rebound but then decline as fears of the pandemic remained. She struggled with staffing and has found it difficult to find some products like hair coloring. However, in 2021 her business turned the corner, continues to thrive and now has eight chairs, up from the four when the business opened.

“I know we’re not out of COVID but I’m so happy we’re moving in that direction and that we don’t have to dwell on COVID anymore,” Knechtges said. “I think a lot of people don’t realize how hard it was for business owners. We’re just thankful that the doors are open, we’re thankful that the bills are paid and thankful that we have (hair) coloring.”

Fiscus launched Duncan’s Dog Daycare, 4351 E. Towne Way, after seeing a glaring need for more dog day care facilities in the Madison area and few with a holistic approach. She was diligent in her research, began studying her plans in 2018 and even took a part-time job with another dog day care facility to make sure she was making the right decision before quitting her job with the state. Her business plan was forged after taking the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation’s UpStart class, a free program for women and people of color.

It called for capping her facility at 45 dogs at a time and a 15-to-1 dog-to-handler ratio, fewer per handler than the national average. But the pandemic forced her to close on Mondays while on other days of the week she would host fewer than 10 dogs. Those numbers have improved, she reopened on Mondays in January and on some days she is now taking care of up to 30 dogs at a time.

To get off the ground, she turned to the Small Business Development Center at UW-Madison and MERLIN Mentors, a Madison-based network of volunteer mentors who use their expertise to guide emerging entrepreneurs. She also received guidance and support from the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp., Dane Buy Local and even cash infusions from one of her business-savvy clients. And, of course, her sister.

“She’s determined,” Knechtges said. “She’ll make it work.”

The sisters spent their early years in Madison’s Vilas neighborhood before moving with their family to DeForest. Fiscus has a degree in environmental public health from UW-Eau Claire and spent 10 years with the state Department of Health Services, where she worked on public health and safety regulations. She quit that job with the state in February 2020 to open Duncan’s.

Fiscus, who initially invested $30,000 into business, was also not eligible for money from the Paycheck Protection Program because her business was so new. She’s waiting to be approved for a $25,000 loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which would further help her company stabilize.

But the last two years she’s not only received blows from the pandemic. Fiscus’ schnauzer poodle Duncan, one of her inspirations for the business, died in late 2020. On Christmas Day 2021, she and Knechtges lost their father, John Fiscus, who died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 63.

Fiscus, who is single and with a house payment, can work more than 13 hours a day and, even though she’s closed on weekends, spends that time on administrative work and social media.

“I’m tired, I’m sore, I’m emotionally, mentally and physically exhausted. But I’ve got a dream and this is my dream and I’m not going to let it die because of the pandemic,” Fiscus said. “It’s going to take something stronger than a pandemic to crush this dream.”

