When the seasons change, so does the mark that Daniel Erman leaves on small towns in south-central Wisconsin.

The artist and sign painter fills shop windows throughout the area with bright, cheery artwork — from Santa scenes in December to jack o’ lanterns at Halloween. In late March he was in Stoughton, painting colorful tulips and daffodils on the large window panes of the Main Street Kitchen in the heart of downtown.

Later, Erman planned to head across the street to wash off a leprechaun holding a mug of beer that he’d painted on the window of a bar for St. Patrick’s Day. He would replace it with an Easter Bunny — also holding a mug of beer.

Whether he’s painting a landscape or a caricature, Erman works swiftly. In Stoughton, the job starts with cleaning the window, then pulling out small trays of exterior latex paint and his brushes. Dabs of paint Erman puts on the outside panes turn into a seasonal scene. With a technique he calls wet-trapping, he adds highlights of purple and pink to a yellow daffodil, making the image pop.

“No one else really does the work I do,” said Erman, who has been painting business windows for 40 years.

Originally from Lombard, Illinois, Erman painted his first window at a barber shop in exchange for a haircut. That led to a Moose Lodge asking him to paint some festive holly at their building — a job that took him six hours.

“Now I can do that in 15 minutes,” he said.

Erman, who lived for 11 years in Jefferson and now lives in Sun Prairie, worked for a sign company in Madison for many years until the business closed. The job required multiple skills, from vinyl cutting to wrapping cars, acrylic signs, airbrush and more.

Now he provides many of those services through his own business, Signs By Daniel A. Erman, which can be reached via email at artistdan@juno.com. He also draws caricatures at events like wedding receptions and post-proms, paints wall murals, airbrushes T-shirts and once painted nearly two dozen, four-foot-high pigs cut out of plywood for a barbecue restaurant.

Before COVID-19, 178 restaurants and bars in the Chicago area, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin were regular customers, he said. Many of those businesses shut their doors for good during the pandemic. Still, on the day after Thanksgiving last year Erman went to Chicago and painted holiday windows for 35 clients. He’s even painted windows at the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare Airport in Chicago, he said.

But in smaller towns, passersby are more likely to stop and talk – or better yet, ask him to come by their own business to paint some windows.

“I like the smaller towns,” he said. “I think it’s really important when the community bonds together.”

At the Main Street Kitchen, owner Kim Goldsmith said that Erman's window paintings have drawn customers inside her café. “The Christmas ones got a lot of comments,” she said.

As for the spirited “Happy Spring” message and flowers that Erman just finished, “This one,” she said, “will get a lot of comments, too.”