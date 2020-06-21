Shopping easy at small farmers' markets, more complicated at Dane County's

Elliott said the market is happy to welcome more customers to all three of the pickups and hasn’t reached full saturation. Some times during the pickup might be more congested, but in general, she said, customers — who arrive in shifts based on the first letter of their first names — are finding it to be pretty quick.

Customers are asked not to get out of their vehicles. Instead, the vendor puts the order into a trunk or through an open window. The last half hour is reserved for bicyclist and pedestrian orders.

The number of customers at each pickup ranges from about 300 to 650, with a total of about 3,000 customers participating so far.

Elliott said Saturdays on the Square typically draw from 12,000 to 20,000 people, although many are tourists, not customers.

For smaller markets around town, Elliott said, “their business-as-usual model still keeps them well under the number of customers” to easily maintain social distancing.

“But certainly anyone who’s walked around the Capitol Square during farmers’ market knows that you’re shoulder to shoulder with customers. I think there is a unique newness to our situation.”

Smaller markets