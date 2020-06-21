Shopping easy at small farmers' markets, more complicated at Dane County's

The Dane County Farmers’ Market isn’t coming back to the Capitol Square anytime soon, but most smaller area farmers’ markets are open with some changes.
And the Dane County Farmers’ Market is continuing to connect farmers and buyers with food pickups at the Alliant Energy Center.
“We certainly recognize that the local food pickups feel really different than strolling around the Capitol Square,” said Sarah Elliott, Dane County Farmers’ Market manager. “But they continue to be a safe and efficient way for our farmers and small food businesses to connect to the community.”
In early June, a Saturday afternoon market (noon to 2 p.m.) was added to the Saturday morning market (8 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and the Wednesday (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) market.
Customers order in advance and pay before they pick up through the WhatsGood app or online at sourcewhatsgood.com.
Under “Forward Dane,” the county’s phased reopening plan, which moved into Phase 2 Monday, outdoor mass gatherings in public venues can operate with a maximum of 100 people, not including employees, with everyone maintaining physical distancing. “Drive-in activities are allowed and exempt, but individuals must remain in vehicles.”
Elliott said the market is happy to welcome more customers to all three of the pickups and hasn’t reached full saturation. Some times during the pickup might be more congested, but in general, she said, customers — who arrive in shifts based on the first letter of their first names — are finding it to be pretty quick.
Customers are asked not to get out of their vehicles. Instead, the vendor puts the order into a trunk or through an open window. The last half hour is reserved for bicyclist and pedestrian orders.
The number of customers at each pickup ranges from about 300 to 650, with a total of about 3,000 customers participating so far.
Elliott said Saturdays on the Square typically draw from 12,000 to 20,000 people, although many are tourists, not customers.
For smaller markets around town, Elliott said, “their business-as-usual model still keeps them well under the number of customers” to easily maintain social distancing.
“But certainly anyone who’s walked around the Capitol Square during farmers’ market knows that you’re shoulder to shoulder with customers. I think there is a unique newness to our situation.”
Smaller markets
Wisconsin Farmers’ Market Association director Kristin Krokowski, who is also a commercial horticulture educator at UW-Madison Extension Waukesha County, praised Elliott for how she’s operated what was the largest producer-only farmers’ market in the country under COVID-19.
The situation “could have been catastrophic for farmers and really unpleasant for the people who shop there,” Krokowski said. “She just did an amazing job of very quickly changing the model in order to make sure that she could connect those farmers and the customers.”
Of the 300 or so farmers’ markets in the state, Krokowski said, the vast majority have opened.
She said each market is proceeding differently under COVID-19.
Most smaller markets in the area are open, including the Eastside Farmers’ Market at McPike Park; the South Madison Farmers’ Market with three locations, including two on South Park Street; the Hilldale Farmers’ Market; the Monroe Street Farmers’ Market at Edgewood High School; the Westside Community Market on University Row; the Fitchburg Farmers’ Market on East Cheryl Parkway; and the Monona Farmers’ Market on Broadway.
The Capitol View Farmers Market, in the Grandview Commons neighborhood on Madison’s Far East Side, is not opening in 2020.
New experiences
Since moving to Madison in 2012, Laurel Sampson’s been a regular at the farmers’ market in the Northside TownCenter parking lot.
These days she’s wearing a face mask while shopping and standing six feet back from the person in front of her in line for a smoothie at the Fresh Cool Drinks cart.
“It was really easy,” Sampson said about shopping under COVID-19 modifications. “People were respectful.”
The Northside Farmers’ Market, in its 16th year, returned May 31 after missing its first three weeks. Market managers Sabrina Hilton and Matt Galle waited until after local stay-at-home orders were lifted.
“People are happy with business and the turnout,” Hilton said at a recent market, noting that some of their craft vendors elected not to participate this year.
Hilton and Galle aren’t setting up the tables where people eat, like they’ve done in the past, and they aren’t bringing back live music, since it encourages people to congregate and linger.
“It used to be more of a gathering place,” Galle said. “Now we are encouraging shopping and (then leaving).”
Galle said vendors and shoppers “seem very happy to be back and regaining the routine of summer. We are blessed with a pretty big footprint. It allows us to expand and maintain that distance.”
