Weather Alert

...SEVERAL PERIODS OF WINTERY WEATHER EXPECTED TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... .FREEZING RAIN, OCCASIONALLY MIXED WITH SLEET, WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE AREA THIS EVENING. THIS WILL TRANSITION TO PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE LATE TONIGHT, CONTINUING THROUGH EARLY MORNING. BY EARLY MORNING, MORE SUBSTANTIAL PRECIPITATION WILL MOVE IN FROM THE SOUTH AND SOUTHWEST, WITH A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW EXPECTED. PRECIPITATION TYPE WILL VARY CONSIDERABLY ON THURSDAY DUE TO SMALL CHANGES IN TEMPERATURE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF TWO TENTHS TO THREE TENTHS OF AN INCH. MOST OF THE PRECIPITATION WILL FALL DURING THE DAY ON THURSDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. SNOW WILL BE MOST WIDESPREAD NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM SPRING GREEN TO RIPON. FURTHER SOUTH, MORE SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO THE ICE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE ON THURSDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&