One of Wisconsin's legacy retailers said Wednesday morning that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will close 38 more stores.
Green Bay area-based Shopko, with 360 stores in 26 states, including a large presence in Wisconsin, said it is restructuring "as a result of excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures."
The company, with three stores in Dane County and dozens across the state, many in smaller communities, has obtained $480 million in debtor-in-possession financing to help fund and protect its operations through the Chapter 11 process. The funds will be used to pay suppliers, vendors and other business partners. The bankruptcy was filed Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Nebraska.
“This decision is a difficult, but necessary one,” Russ Steinhorst, Shopko's CEO said in a news released posted on the company's website. "In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process."
Shopko announced late last year the closing of 39 stores in 19 states by the end of this February, including a store in Mauston. Last week the company added six more Wisconsin stores to the closure list in Appleton, Grafton, La Crosse, Menasha, Seymour and Sussex. It was not immediately known the locations of the additional 38 stores the company said Wednesday that it had added to the closure list.
In addition to closing stores, Shopko has also been selling its pharmacy operations and has its headquarters building in Ashwaubenon for sale for $24.3 million, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Just days after Kroger announced it was buying the records of over three dozen Shopko pharmacies, Iowa-based Hy-Vee announced on Dec. 14 that it has purchased the records from another 22 Shopko pharmacies. The Hy-Vee deal was for pharmacies in 17 cities but the only Wisconsin store on the list was the Shopko Pharmacy on Mineral Point Road near West Towne Mall in Madison. The rest were in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.
The company, with 76 locations in Wisconsin, also announced on Wednesday that it will relocate over 20 optical centers to freestanding locations and and conducting an auction for its remaining pharmacy business. However, the company said that based on the performance of its four, free-standing optical centers, it plans to expand that arm of the business by opening additional freestanding Optical locations this year.
Besides its West Towne store, Shopko has one other Madison store on Zeier Road on the city's East Side and a store at South Towne Mall in Monona. It also has other stores throughout southern Wisconsin in communities like Watertown, Beaver Dam, Janesville, Monroe and Fort Atkinson.
Shopko also has a store in Columbus that opened in 2012 as part of the company's Shopko HomeTown concept, stores that are about 35,000-square-feet compared to the traditional stores, like those in Madison, that range in size from 85,000- to 100,000-square-feet. The Shopko Hometwon stores have been built in smaller communities that, in the past, have been bypassed by Shopko and had been largely ignored by Wal-Mart, Target, Kohl's and Kmart but have been a magnet for the likes of Dollar General and Dollar Store.
"They're in small, under served communities," said Paul Jones, then Shopko's president and CEO. "We felt there was a void in these smaller markets for general merchandise retail and pharmacy services."
The Hometown concept also has been incorporated into Pamida stores that Shopko had purchased, including the store in Reedsburg.
Shopko was founded by pharmacist James Ruben in Green Bay 1962. By 1971, Shopko had 10 stores and 10 years later, in 1981, opened its 30th store, located on Madison's Far West Side. Shopko now has 126 larger format stores, 234 HomeTown locations, five Shopko Express Rx stores, six Shopko Pharmacy locations and four Shopko optical stores.
