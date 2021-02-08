Shoes and clothing to be sold at proposed Hy-Vee in Sun Prairie

High heels and blocks of cheese, sneakers and steaks, work boots and Cheerio's.
A new Hy-Vee store planned for Sun Prairie won't be as all encompassing as a Target or Walmart but it will sell shoes and have a clothing department, according to plans submitted to the city.
After months of speculation and discussions, the Iowa-based retailer has announced plans for a 92,200 square foot grocery store along South Thompson Road and just east of the Menard's store on land that had been home to a now razed historic farm house. The plans also call for a 6,700 square foot Fast & Fresh convenience store at the corner of South Thompson Road and West Main Street.
But included in the documents submitted to the city's Plan Commission, the grocery store will, like its other Madison area stores, include a pharmacy, health market with dietician, coffee kiosk as well as a restaurant and food court. The plans, however, say shoes and clothing will also be sold.
Janelle Grunwald, a Hy-Vee spokeswoman, said her company has developed a partnership with Designer Shoe Warehouse and with Joe Fresh, which will establish shops within the grocery store selling clothing apparel for men, women, children and babies.
"As we continue to seek new ways to enhance the shopping experience for our customers, we are introducing DSW products into our stores, as well as partnering with DSW on e-commerce opportunities," Grunwald said in an e-mail. "Hy-Vee’s Joe Fresh shop-in-shop is one of the first of its kind for Midwest shoppers, featuring affordable style. We have several of these shops inside Hy-Vee stores in other markets."
They include the Twin Cities, Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Rochester, Minnesota; and Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in Toronto in 2006, Joe Fresh now has products in over 1,450 retail locations, including over 350 Loblaws grocery stores and 1,100 Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Canada and 11 freestanding stores.
In 2017, Hy-Vee partnered with F&F, an international-leading fashion retailer with nearly 750 locations across Central Europe and Asia but switched to Joe Fresh in 2019.
“At Hy-Vee, we focus on the evolving lifestyles of our customers, and we continuously look for ways to make our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier,” said Darren Baty, Hy-Vee's executive vice president of non-foods. “We transitioned our fashion retail partnership to Joe Fresh to offer larger product diversity with Midwestern styles that we believe will be appealing to the Hy-Vee shopper.”
Designer Shoe Warehouse is based in Columbus, Ohio, and has more than 500 locations throughout the country, including a store at Greenway Station in Middleton and at 2173 Zeier Rd., near East Towne Mall. Hy-Vee has six stores, all in the Minneapolis area, with DSW stores, Grunwald said.
The 13 acre site for the proposed Hy-Vee in Sun Prairie had initially been targeted for a Meijer store but those plans never materialized. In July, Michigan-based Meijer said it would build a 159,000-square-foot store along Highway PD in Fitchburg. That project is across the street from a Hy-Vee store that opened in 2014. Hy-Vee entered the Madison grocery market in 2009 when it opened a store on East Washington Avenue. A store was added on Whitney Way at the Westgate Shopping Center in 2013.
The company is also building a 58,000-square-foot store in Waunakee and earlier this month announced plans for a stand-alone liquor store at the corner of Mineral Point Road and D'Onofrio Drive on the Far West Side. The 9,000-square-foot Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits would be located in a space that for years was home to Pier 1 Imports and would include full-service liquor department, take-and-bake food items, have a temperature-controlled wine room, a humidor for cigars and a tasting area for educational classes and presentations by brewers, winemakers and distillers.
The Sun Prairie Hy-Vee, expected to employ 400 people, would be the latest major grocery addition for the growing city of more than 33,000 people. The city is home to a Woodman's Market, Costco, Walmart, Target and two Pick'n Save stores.