Shoes and clothing to be sold at proposed Hy-Vee in Sun Prairie

High heels and blocks of cheese, sneakers and steaks, work boots and Cheerio's.

A new Hy-Vee store planned for Sun Prairie won't be as all encompassing as a Target or Walmart but it will sell shoes and have a clothing department, according to plans submitted to the city.

After months of speculation and discussions, the Iowa-based retailer has announced plans for a 92,200 square foot grocery store along South Thompson Road and just east of the Menard's store on land that had been home to a now razed historic farm house. The plans also call for a 6,700 square foot Fast & Fresh convenience store at the corner of South Thompson Road and West Main Street.

But included in the documents submitted to the city's Plan Commission, the grocery store will, like its other Madison area stores, include a pharmacy, health market with dietician, coffee kiosk as well as a restaurant and food court. The plans, however, say shoes and clothing will also be sold.

Janelle Grunwald, a Hy-Vee spokeswoman, said her company has developed a partnership with Designer Shoe Warehouse and with Joe Fresh, which will establish shops within the grocery store selling clothing apparel for men, women, children and babies.