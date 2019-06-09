When SHINE Medical Technologies begins operating, it will make not only a medical isotope badly needed for common diagnostic tests, but it will also manufacture an isotope for treating cancer for an organization in Prague.
SHINE has signed an agreement with the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the CAS, a scientific research organization in the Czech Republic. SHINE will have a global, exclusive license for a new way of producing lutetium-177, a radioactive isotope being used to treat certain types of cancer.
The process involves separating rare earth elements, developed by a team headed by Miloslav Polášek at the Prague institute. “As a scientist, I am thrilled that the years in the lab may bring a real-world application, especially if it helps cancer patients,” Polášek said.
Earlier in May, SHINE broke ground for construction of a plant in Janesville where it will manufacture molybdenum-99, which decays into technetium-99m, an isotope used in millions of medical imaging procedures every year.
Production is expected to start in 2021.