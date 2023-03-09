Restaurant Marigold Kitchen in Madison’s Downtown was closed for the day. But the space bustled with activity one Tuesday afternoon as the owner of a local online bakery hastily prepared an order of nearly 24 dozen cookies for a corporate customer.
In almost a synchronous dance, owner of Miggy’s Bakes Shelby Olstad, 25, and bakery operations manager and wedding coordinator Kalli Acker, 23, mixed dough and prepared tray after tray of cookies to bake as the sweet aromas of chocolate and peanut butter wafted through the kitchen. The duo started their shift at 4 p.m., and would bake late into that Tuesday evening.
Miggy’s Bakes, which started in late 2019 as Olstad’s “side hustle” while she worked her way through college, is soon to open a 1,900 square foot brick-and-mortar storefront at 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave. in Middleton. The building is the former home of a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt that Olstad would frequent as a teen — the entrepreneur who grew up in Middleton has had a sweet tooth for as long as she can remember.
Miggy’s Bakes with its seven employees and exploding number of orders has outgrown Marigold’s commercial kitchen. The Middleton space includes a much larger kitchen that’s 900 square feet.
“Everything is going to be pink and white,” Olstad said of the new space, which is slated for a May opening. “The customer-facing area will be all florals. Super bright. Happy. It will have themes of disco throughout, so there will be disco balls. The kitchen — I’m super excited to have windows in it, because a lot of kitchens do not. I’m really excited to expand and to make (Miggy’s Bakes) everything I’ve always dreamed of.”
Since its genesis, Miggy’s Bakes has marketed its various products via an Instagram account with roughly 16,000 followers and through its website. Before scoring Marigold’s kitchen to fulfill orders, Olstad would bake from home – a practice that’s only recently become fully legal in Wisconsin.
In 2017, a Wisconsin trial court ruled that the state’s ban on selling baked goods to the public without a license or commercial kitchen was unconstitutional. A Dane County Circuit Court judge in 2022 extended the 2017 ruling to other nonhazardous food items. Supporters of the 2017 ruling said it was good for business, while opponents said it posed a food safety and health issue.
Prices for Miggy’s Bakes fare range from $2.50 a cookie to $400 for a specialty wedding cake. Customers can tailor orders for products to suit any occasion – a common favorite is the 21st birthday custom cake, Olstad said.
“I’m my own target market,” she said, adding that her favorite Miggy’s Bakes item to make is its “cookie up” inspired by a recipe that has roots in London. “My biggest group of customers is students (from UW-Madison).”
A quick scroll through the Miggy’s Bakes Instagram reveals photos of colorfully frosted cupcakes, classic brownies, and even a 21st birthday cake decorated with small bottles of liquor and a doll that looks like she passed out presumably drunk. The account also includes videos showing viewers how to bake Miggy’s Bakes recipes.
“It often doesn’t feel like a job,” Acker said while mixing dough Tuesday. “Shelby’s a great boss. She gives me a lot of freedom. It’s nice because she trusts me, too. I’m not great with other people telling me what to do. I’ve always been a leader.”
Miggy's Bakes is born
Olstad graduated from UW-Madison in 2019 with a degree in economics and a certificate in entrepreneurship.
Miggy’s Bakes started while Olstad was on winter break that year, when “I was baking so much for the holidays.” Olstad said she has had a passion for the craft since she was a young child — in the fourth grade, Olstad and her best friend at the time taught their classmates how to perfect a recipe for chocolate cookies.
And so her creations had already been in demand among friends and roommates. Soon, friends of friends and “random people I didn’t know” asked Olstad to bake for them.
Being “business savvy,” Olstad decided to charge for her baked goods that she made out of her home kitchen at the time. She named that enterprise after her dog, a teddy bear named Wrigley and nicknamed “Miggy.”
“Miggy always sits in my lap,” Olstad said, adding she didn’t initially know what to name her idea when creating the Miggy’s Bakes Instagram account. “I looked down at her. (I thought) she’s my mascot.” Olstad then, from scratch, built the Miggy’s Bakes website.
Orders started to trickle in while Olstad worked three additional jobs alongside being a full-time student. But Olstad loved being busy, and said she enjoys feeling needed.
After graduating, Olstad was hired as an acquisition and social media manager for a locally-made interactive shopping mobile application — she worked 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in that position, and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. for Miggy’s Bakes fulfilling orders.
Ultimately, in April 2021, Olstad quit her job to pursue baking full-time.
Olstad didn’t tell her parents for three months, she said, noting that her parents come from a generation that tends to stick out a job or career until retirement.
Scoring a commercial kitchen — twice
Having some newfound time on her hands, Olstad dedicated all of it to finding a commercial kitchen in which to bake her products — she “called over 100 places around Madison and got denied by every single (business) besides Marigold.”
Marigold owners Kristy and Clark Heine met Olstad at a coffeehouse across the street from the restaurant, and a partnership was formed.
“We already follow you on Instagram,” the owners told Olstad.
In January 2022, Olstad sought to score a commercial kitchen again — this time, her own. Several nibbles fell through at first.
“I would cry for a day thinking ‘I want to quit. I’m done’” she said. “The next day I would wake up thinking, ‘Okay, I’m going to go crush it again.’”
She ultimately found the Frank Lloyd Wright space last November.
An entrepreneurial spirit
The Miggy’s Bakes pilot Middleton location is only the beginning, Olstad said.
She envisions Miggy’s Bakes pop-up shops on the UW-Madison campus, as well as locations in Sun Prairie, Oconomowoc, and even South Carolina and Florida.
Olstad is also in the process of building an events business — Events By Miggy's, which she launched at the end of January.
“I have a friend group of small business owners,” Olstad said of the impetus for Events By Miggy's. “We get together once a month, the goal being to support one another.”
“I don’t know what I would do without them.”
