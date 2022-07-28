Sex shop's move into former Family Video space draws concern on Southwest Side

Just a few weeks after adult retailer Adam & Eve opened a shop that sells lingerie, adult movies and sex toys on Odana Road, another similar company has plans to open a shop in a more residential area on Madison's Southwest Side.

Few are happy about the plan from Romantix, a national retail chain with more than 50 locations around the country, but it's likely there is little that can be done to stop the store from opening, since it appears to be following Madison's established zoning ordinances.

The store, located in what had been a Family Video store at 3154 Maple Grove Dr., is a half block each from Wonderland Family Daycare and Bright Child Learning Center and adjacent to residential neighborhoods. El Imperio Mexican Food is located in the same building and in space that had been a Marco's Pizza.

That's why Madison Ald. Nasra Wehelie has scheduled a public zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday that will include representatives from city zoning, the area neighborhood associations and Romantix.

"My main goal is to listen, educate and communicate with my constituents," Wehelie wrote in an e-mail. "A number of residents reached out expressing their concern about this business. The meeting on August 1st will give the opportunity to the residents to express their concerns to the business owner and hear from city staff from zoning who will provide information about the city process. Finally, the residents will have the opportunity to ask questions."

The store would be the first for the company in Wisconsin but Iowa is home to six Roamntix shops. Illinois has two, Minnesota none but North Dakota has four, three of which are in Fargo, according to its website. The company says it maintains "the largest selection of vibrators, dildos, sexy lingerie, and other erotic accessories" and that its sex toys, lubricants and other products "are selected for people of all genders, ages and sexual orientation."

"It is not suitable for the area," Wehelie wrote. "Additionally, this business will be located where young children walk, and ride their bikes."

Ken Brown, vice president of the Stone Meadows Neighborhood Association, said the opening of the Adam & Eve store on Odana Road was in a retail corridor with little housing. The Romantix store is unexpected and unwanted by his neighborhood.

"We would have liked to have had a little more retail but we certainly were not looking for this," said Brown, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1999. "It’s not like it's completely shunned but nobody wants an overabundance of these and you don’t want to see them in a residential neighborhood like this. The people coming in have done their homework but I'm not sure how long a business can stay in business if it's not supported."