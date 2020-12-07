Several Madison businesses found innovative solutions to COVID-19 challenges

When the coronavirus closed winter farmers markets in March, Mary White lost her only method to sell goods from her business, Honey Bee Bakery.
She knew she wasn't alone in this problem — many of her friends from various farmers markets in the county also feared what could happen without revenue from these public events. White decided that creating a way for farmers and other vendors to sell their goods together through an online platform.
Madison Farmers Unite was born shortly after the pandemic started, allowing Honey Bee Bakery and a few other local producers to sell baked goods and produce items together for customers to pickup from the curbside at a few locations in the city.
"What I learned from this is that you can't keep all your eggs in one basket," White said.
Because of its quick and unique approach to solving a business problem in the face of a pandemic, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. awarded Madison Farmers Unite with reimbursement funds through its We're All Innovating Contest.
The award of $25,000 gives Madison Farmers Unite the ability to keep operating and hope that the online platform will continue selling goods even after the pandemic ends and large gatherings at farmers markets are safe again.
"I hope this will be a permanent fixture," White said. "This isn't just about me, it's about supporting the great community we have."
The contest, designed to recognize businesses that found innovative solutions to problems relating to COVID-19, awarded 17 first place awards and 230 awards total to Wisconsin companies. The funds -- $3 million in total -- are intended to help cover costs incurred since the pandemic began and ranged from $800 to $52,000 for each company.
“All of the We’re All Innovating Contest winners demonstrate that despite the pandemic, Wisconsin’s culture of innovation is thriving,” WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said.
Downtown Madison restaurant Morris Ramen won in the category of innovation in service and business operations, earning $16,000, for its work to organize with other restaurants and form Cook It Forward, which pays struggling restaurants to provide free meals to local families in need.
Co-founded by Morris Ramen owner Francesca Hong, who was recently elected to the Wisconsin Assembly, and several other Madison restauranteurs, Cook It Forward helps both struggling restaurants and families who have difficulty affording food.
These restaurants, which also include the Old Fashioned, Merchant, La Kitchenette and more, don't necessarily cook their regular menu items for these meals, Hong said. Morris Ramen, instead of its usual noodle dishes, has prepared items such as falafel, wraps and sandwiches for needy residents.
Cook It Forward partnered with other local nonprofits to identify where the greatest food needs were, and drivers are paid to deliver the meals right to those residents' doorsteps, Hong said.
"We're bringing together the nonprofits with the for-profits" to help the community, Hong said.
With the WEDC funds, Hong said Cook It Forward will be able to keep going through January, though she hopes it will continue for longer. She said she would like the program to continue even after the pandemic ends and restaurants are able to operate at full capacity again.
Contest winners
Milwaukee-based Novir was named the overall winner for the contest for its rapid antibody test for COVID-19.
WEDC announced 16 other winners in three categories, many of which are in Dane County.
Dane County winners in the category for innovation in service and business operations are:
- Madison Farmers Unite, based in Madison, for its online platform to help farmers market vendors.
- Ventris Learning, based in Sun Prairie, for its platform to help speech and language pathologists for school-age children effectively provide services.
- Morris Ramen, in Madison, for its work with groups that use donations to pay struggling restaurants to make free meals for Madison families in need.
Dane County winners in the category for technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health are:
- Innovation Strategies, based in Madison, for its redesign of a conveyer-style bagel toaster into a ultra-violet light sterilizing machine to disinfest used personal protective equipment or equipment that may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
- Simul8, based in Madison, for its simulation program to train doctors to perform a potentially life-saving but complicated procedure on COVID-19 patients call Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation to reoxygenate blood.
- Semba Biosciences, based in Madison, for its work to advance production of monoclonal antibodies, which can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
- AIQ Global, based in Madison, for its software program that helps identify the severity of lung damage in COVID-19 patients based on CT scans.
- Midwest Prototyping, based in Blue Mounds, for its work with partners to develop inexpensive yet effective process for making face shields for health care professionals.
Dane County winners in the category for technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on businesses are:
- Economic Empowerment Wisconsin, based in Madison, for its development of a system to connect entrepreneurs, particularly people of color, with resources, mentors and services.
Fave 5: Business reporter Shelley K. Mesch reflects on 2020 coverage
I expected this year to write about mostly about local startups, high-tech companies and venture capital investments. While I got to do some of that, much of my work load has been taken over by the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.
It's been a year of a lot of unknowns and a lot of fears in the business world. Owners and managers worried about keeping revenue up and maintaining a safe environment for employees. Many of them wondered how long they could stay open, and quite a few of them decided to make the hard choice and close their doors.
But there have been some bright spots. Early on, manufacturers around Wisconsin and even nationwide stepped up to meet the needs of medical professionals battling the virus face-to-face. Distillers made hand sanitizer, manufacturers started producing personal protective equipment and design engineers made plans for face shields available for free. Many of Dane County's health-related companies also joined the fight, including Promega and Catalent ramping up production on components for tests and treatments, Exact Sciences using its labs to run COVID-19 tests and Epic Systems developing software to track cases.
I did also take some time to write about my favorite, money-grubbing tanuki from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the runaway hit video game.
Working from my makeshift home office can be difficult, but I'm glad I get to do this work reporting on Wisconsin and its businesses. There are plenty of political arguments about what COVID-19 is doing to business, but I am here to take out those politics and share with readers what the companies and their employees are actually experiencing. I hope that in a few months I will be telling you how businesses and the local economy are recovering from the pandemic.
If you want to read my other stories, you can find them here.
I wrote a few stories about the coronavirus before, but reporting on the retail angle showed how harmful the pandemic would be.
Early on, it seemed every business was changing operations to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
As an avid Nintendo fan, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to write about the cultural phenomenon of Animal Crossing.
Unfortunately, one of the more complicated, potentially long-lasting impacts on the economy could be women's advancement.
I decided to take a look at corporate charitable donations and found a fear among nonprofits that funding will run out.
