Seven Acre Dairy reimagines former cheese plant as boutique hotel, foodie heaven

PAOLI — The lines here are blurred, and that's intentional.

The Seven Acre Dairy Company is a boutique hotel, its eight rooms with names like the Milk Hauler's Suite, the Creamery Room and the Bolstead Suite, which honors a two-time state champion butter maker.

This 21,000-square-foot building could also qualify as a museum since its spaces are filled with artifacts, photographs and artwork that pay homage to Wisconsin's dairy industry and this Dane County hamlet's past.

But this $11.2 million project that has transformed a historic dairy plant and included the restoration of an oak savanna along along the Sugar River is also about preserving and expanding the local food culture.

That's why beef, veal and greens for Seven Acre's farm-to-table restaurant come from nearby farms and the recipe for the Swiss cheese quiche was created by the former plant manager's wife and was discovered in the pages of the Verona Women's Club's 1952 cookbook.

The effort by Nic Mink and his wife, Danika Laine, includes creating a modern dairy brand by using locally sourced milk to make soft serve ice cream that can be steeped with wild rice and served with walnuts or Door County cherries. The milk is also used for artisan butter, which is made for Seven Acre by the cheesemakers at Landmark Creamery down the street. The first 200-pound batch nearly sold out just a few weeks after its release, despite the $26-a-pound price tag.

See also:

Mink, who co-founded Sitka Salmon Shares and has a doctorate in history, was only looking for a place to build a pizza restaurant. Then he and Laine stumbled across the former dairy plant and began learning its storied history that included butter and cheese production that relied on scores of local farms for its milk.

"As people engage in commerce here we’re weaving them through a narrative, the collective history of this place," Mink said. "This place is an ofrenda to mid-20th century Wisconsin dairy and this remarkable moment when we became America’s Dairyland. The dairy industry is only going to get more consolidated and you’re just going to have fewer and fewer farmers delivering to fewer and fewer cheese plants. But there is this other alternative universe out there that’s also going to co-exist alongside of it which is kind of what were doing."

The Seven Acre project is this community's most expensive and arduous undertaking since Bill Hastings purchased a rat-infested grist mill at a sheriff's auction in 1980 and restored the three-story limestone building, built in 1864. It now houses shops, offices and a tasting room and beer garden for Hop Garden Brewery, and for years has served as the central draw to this town of Montrose enclave south of Madison.

The reimagined dairy plant follows a similar path. The first portion of what is now Seven Acre was originally constructed by a cooperative of local dairy farmers in 1888 and by the mid-1950s was one of the largest dairy factories in the state, using milk from farmers in Dane, Iowa, Rock, Green and Lafayette counties to make Swiss cheese, butter and processed milk for wholesale clients.

The company was purchased in 1955 by the Pabst Company, which not only brewed beer but had a massive farm operation in Oconomowoc. However, consolidation of the dairy industry led Pabst to abruptly, and without notice, close the facility in 1980 and sell its milk contracts to a cooperative in Mount Horeb.

Since its closing, the building housed a contemporary wooden furniture maker, an art gallery and most recently some apartments and Lilly's Mercantile & Makery. That business, which includes home decor and vintage items, has relocated to a renovated building a few blocks away at the corner of Paoli and Range Trail roads.

The hotel and Dairy Cafe opened last month, and The Kitchen restaurant and bar are scheduled to open in February. There are plans for weddings and other events while a half-acre garden of squash, beans and corn will be planted this spring. Beginning in March, butter will be produced in a windowed, elevated room inside the cafe.

"The opportunity to have kind of taken this building from falling into the Sugar River or worse, being scraped by developers, was kind of the motivating part of this process, and to keep dairy at its center and to reignite and restart dairy production in this building after 40 years," Mink said. "It's a celebration of dairy and local dairy and the amazing agriculture and productivity of the Sugar River Valley and our local farms."

Several weeks of chef tastings at $65 per person (not including drinks) have sold out and have included Swiss cheese bread pudding, braised veal and spaetzle and salads made with locally grown greens. Mink says once the restaurant opens he expects meals with drinks to average between $50 and $60 per person. Small plates will range from $8 to $18 and large plates $20 to $40. The cafe will use the seating for breakfast and lunch with the restaurant using the space for dinner.

Leading the kitchen is chef Ben Hunter, who nearly 15 years ago with his brother co-founded the Underground Food Collective in Madison. Hunter was hired as a consultant to help establish the Seven Acre local beef program, but when it came time to hire a chef, Hunter, who has a long history with local food creation, stepped up.

"We have this shared vision of the culture of this area," Hunter said. "A lot of it has been erased by some of the larger systems that have made this direct connection (to farmers) impossible. It’s more than farm to table. It’s a direct relationship with our neighbors and it’s a commitment to using what they’re producing instead of building our menu around what we want them to make."

That partnership includes Seven Acre managing the greenhouses at Clean Fresh Foods, an aquaponics farm located along Sun Valley Parkway about a mile east of Paoli. Established by Mike and Dagny Knight in 2012, the farm raises fish, whose waste in the water provides nutrients to the vegetables grown in troughs of water in the greenhouse. Mink would like to ultimately get most of his greens for the cafe and restaurant from the farm and serve blue gill raised in the farm's tanks.

The partnership with Seven Acre was somewhat prophetic as Knight, in a 2018 interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, had a vision for more local food production.

"I'm not sure what the exact model is, but I know it's not just delivering lettuce to restaurants," Mike Knight said at the time. "At some point, we're going to go back to more of a regional model. We've already done it with beer and whiskey. Just look at all the distillers and breweries. I think it's the right trend."

The target audience for Seven Acre customers includes not only those from the Madison area but from the Midwest and, as word grows, tourists from around the country who appreciate history, crave local food and want high-end hotel amenities.

The largest guest room is a 1,000-square-foot suite named after Otto Thalmann, a Swiss cheesemaker who helped the butter plant in the 1930s expand and add Swiss cheese production. The suite, with Kohler fixtures and a mini bar stocked with locally made canned cocktails and craft beer, has an average rate of $550 a night and was deigned as a wedding suite or for corporate meetings.

Other suites are about half the size while single rooms are around 275 square feet with an average rate of $300 per night. They include custom headboards, shelving and furniture made from wood harvested from the property.

The Creamery Room once held the factory’s cream tank and now has an 8-foot circular glass window where the tank once stood. The Bur Oak suite is in the north corner of the building in what was once the receiving area for the factory’s milk. The suite, with two queen beds, offers up sweeping views of the oak savanna and the river while the headboards of the beds resemble branches and were made by Paul Morrison, founder of the Wood Cycle in Fitchburg.

The upgrades to the amenities added $900,000 to the original construction cost estimate, Mink said.

"We needed to develop these cool, authentic hotel experiences that can compete with the Marriots and the Hiltons," Mink said. "We felt increasingly as the project went along we needed to spend more and make more investments in the amenities to make them comparable if not exceed what consumer expectations are for a regional and national boutique hotel."

A chandelier of vintage milk bottles hangs above the front desk, there's a giant butter mural on a wall of the outdoor patio that overlooks the river and some of the floors of the building, which has been added onto seven times since its construction, include original tile. In the seating area of the cafe and restaurant, faded circles remain on the floor, indicating where 400 pound wheels of Swiss cheese were made decades ago.

The project includes financing from 22 investors, two area banks and a bevy of state and federal programs. The property, placed in November on the state and national register of historic places, also qualified for $2.5 million in federal and state historic tax credits.

The business has 15 employees for now but by summer is expected to have up to 35 people on staff, said Mink, whose father Chuck, a retired music teacher, occasionally plays piano in the lounge just off the lobby.

The main hallway of the hotel is lined with historic photographs. One is of Gertrude Anderson, the Paoli school principal in the 1930s, while another photograph shows the cast of the Paoli Drama Club's 1933 production of Les Miserable.

At the end of the hallway, at the entrance to the Bur Oak suite, a wall of colored glass holds photographs of milk bottles collected over the past year by Mink, who scoured antique and resale shops in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Madison-based photographer Nicole Hansen was charged with taking the photos of the bottles, which included those from the UW-Madison Department of Dairy Industry, Bowman Dairy, Fort Farms in Fort Atkinson, Stevenson Dairy in Dane and Cowman Farms in Oshkosh.

The art installation adds to the vibe and the feel of the dairy-centric building that is focused on local food economies.

"There's a lot going on there but it's all very cohesive," Hansen said. "Nic is a preservationist and he wants to preserve that culture. It’s kind of a genius idea."

Photos: A tour of the $11.2 million Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli