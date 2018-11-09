Another Sears store is closing in southern Wisconsin.
Sears Holdings Corp. has announced Friday that 40 Kmart and Sears stores will close in February including the Sears in the Janesville Mall.
The closings are in addition to 142 closures announced earlier this year, which included the Sears store at West Towne Mall in Madison.
Friday's announcement also included a Kmart in the Milwaukee suburb of Cudahy. Liquidation sales are scheduled to begin late next week, the company said.
In a statement, Sears said the latest round of store closures is “part of Sears Holdings’ processes to accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring.”
The Sears store on Madison's East Side will remain open. The Sears at West Towne and its automotive center closed in August after the store was downsized to make way for a Dave & Buster's and a Total Wine & More.