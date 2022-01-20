Satya Rhodes-Conway to U.S. mayors: Telework is challenging our downtowns

For Madison, remote work has meant fewer workers eating out and a reduction of goods and services coming in from out-of-town. That has created drops in sales and had serious implications for small and locally owned businesses, Rhodes-Conway said.

It also has made Downtown Madison a much quieter place, she said.

“You can see the impact visually and in the hours that stores are open, coffee shops closed, et cetera,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We have to think about, as mayors, what are new and innovative strategies to market our small and local businesses to our population to get folks to come out to them, even though they're not necessarily in the office.”

In addressing the telework issue, Rhodes-Conway emphasized the importance of centering racial and gender equity.

“The impacts of this are not felt equally,” she said. “People of color and women have not had equal access to those professional opportunities that allow remote work.”

Rhodes-Conway urged local leaders to look at the challenges as opportunities to remake their cities to better serve its workforce.