Saris Cycling Group sold to New Jersey company

A Fitchburg-based bicycle rack company that, earlier this year filed an alternative to bankruptcy that consolidated its debt, has been sold.

C+A Global, a New Jersey-based manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products, has announced that it has purchased Saris Cycling Group "with plans to breathe new life" into the company, beginning with updating product lines that also include bike trainers, storage systems and public bike systems and infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to add Saris to our always-expanding portfolio of brands," said Chaim Piekarski, C+A Global's CEO said in a press release. "Re-energizing Saris and maintaining its relationships are our highest priority and we're looking forward to having Saris successfully operating with fresh product lines as soon as possible."

C+A Global's projects have included purchasing and redeveloping manufacturing companies, most notably in 2015 with Zink Technologies, the company behind ZINK Zero- Ink photo paper. Others include Kodak photo printers, Ivation dehumidifiers, Lyxpro audio equipment, Sunny & Fun outdoor toys and ArfPets products.

The onset of COVID-19 and massive shutdowns in March 2020 meant an explosion of business for the fitness and outdoor industry and led Saris to experience an "incredible demand for its products." But in an effort to satisfy demand in the face of extreme supply chain disruption, the company aggressively built inventory only to see sales plunge as the pandemic waned.

The resulting financial challenges led ownership to the conclusion that the business must be sold as a going concern to ensure its continued viability, according to Michael S. Polsky, a Milwaukee lawyer, who acted as the court-appointed receiver in the matter.

Saris was founded in 1974 as Graber Products, a division of Atkins-Graber, that manufactured rack systems for the roofs and trunks of cars. When Chris Fortune and his wife, Sara, bought Graber in 1989, the manufacturer of bicycle racks was facing troubled times. The company's previous owners were headed toward retirement and had put little emphasis on marketing or new product development for several years.

The Fortunes moved quickly to improve the business and introduced nearly a dozen new products including the radically designed, aerodynamic roof rack, the Saris. As a result of the new products and improved marketing, Saris' sales doubled to $6.5 million and employment rose to 75 people from 27 at the headquarters and plant.

Over the years the company has focused on trunk racks and in 1996 introduced the Bones Rack, an alternative to roof racks and which can mount to virtually any vehicle and hold up to three bikes. The company, now with an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and 132 employees, later added indoor training equipment which allows a rider to use their own bike indoors on a stationary device, roller or platform.

Saris also makes rack systems that can be used in bike rooms located in office or apartment buildings and makes work stands that can be found along bike paths and include tools for bike maintenance.