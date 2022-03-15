Sand Valley Golf Resort in central Wisconsin to add another course

A central Wisconsin golf resort that has been attracting players from around the world is expanding once again.

Sand Valley announced Tuesday that it will begin construction this spring of Sedge Valley, the third 18-hole designed course to be built on the 12,000 acre property in Adams County.

Under the direction of architect Tom Doak and Renaissance Golf Design, Sedge Valley will join the resort's two other 18-hole courses, Sand Valley and Mammoth Dunes, and the Sandbox, a 17 hole, par 3 course designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.

In addition, the owners of the golf resort, Michael and Chris Keiser, announced last fall that they would also be building The Lido, an 18-hole course on 850 acres just north of Sand Valley. The course, scheduled to open in 2023, will be designed to replicate a course of the same name that opened in 1917 in Long Island, New York.

“The golf experience at Sedge Valley is completely different from anything else on the property,” Michael Keiser, said in a statement. “Tom Doak moves so easily from the large-scale engineering project of the Lido to this much more intimate design. Greens are the heart and soul of any golf course. Watching him identify and work his routing to these incredible natural green sites has been an amazing process. This is how the great ones have always done it.”

Located on the remains of an ancient lake bed that left behind piles of sand just east of the Wisconsin River, Sand Valley opened in 2017 and besides golf also offers up lodging, grass tennis courts, dining, bocci ball, biking and hiking trails. The Kaisers also are restoring thousands of acres for public use with plans to bring the land back to its natural state with jack pine, hill oak and prickly pear cactus that would improve the habitat for the endangered Karner blue butterfly and Kirtland's warbler.

The resort has been a boon to tourism and development in the area, which has seen the closure of major paper mills in nearby Port Edwards and most recently Wisconsin Rapids.

In 2015, the town of Rome successfully lobbied the Legislature to change state law to allow a town to create a tax incremental finance district. The town is now providing $12 million in TIF assistance to Sand Valley for development and habitat restoration efforts. The town also spent $700,000 to convert Archer Avenue from a narrow dirt road to a wider, paved roadway and formed its own tourism bureau. The town is also home to the 334-acre Dyracuse Recreational Park for motorbikes and ATVs and the Wisconsin Trapshooters Association, which in 2012 broke ground on a 280-acre facility with 30 trap fields. Lake Arrowhead, a 2,500-acre, two-course golf and housing development established in 1975 lies just north of Sand Valley.

Meanwhile to the north, Alexander Field-South Wood County Airport near Wisconsin Rapids has undergone $10 million in improvements over the last five years to accommodate private jets that are bringing golfers to the resort. The work has included more parking for aircraft, expanded aprons and taxiways, lighting and larger fuel storage facilities.

Keiser and his wife, Joycelyn, are also pumping $750,000 into Madison's Glenway Golf Course in an effort to boost native plantings, redesign holes and tees and to make the 9-hole course playable for people of various skill levels, create a free-to-use putting course and install walking paths. The course is scheduled to reopen this year.

Back at Sand Valley Golf Resort, the Sedge Valley course will stand in contrast to the Sand Valley and Mammoth Dunes courses that are wide open and, in some respects more forgiving. Sedge Valley will include sand, native ground cover and prominent rock outcroppings along with more traditional greens.

"My idea for Sedge Valley is bring back a more intimate scale and build classically styled holes that everyone can enjoy, but which may require some compromises from the long and wild hitter," Doak said. "When you don’t have to think about stretching a course to 7,300 yards, you can start thinking about finding cool green sites without worrying about how close together they are."

