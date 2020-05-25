Salons ready to prove a good cut and color are far from nonessential

They might not be the great unwashed, but they are the shaggy and the undyed — those thousands of men, women and children who weren’t brave (or foolish) enough to cut their own hair as first a statewide and then a Dane County order shuttered barber shops and salons because they were considered “nonessential.”

It’s a description many in the hair arts resent, incidentally, and with the county poised to ease into Phase 1 of its reopening plan this week, stylists are eager to prove just how important a good cut and color can be — and that it can be done in a way that does not put customers at risk of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“It is not a nonessential business,” said Diane Haag, who’s owned Inspired By You salon in Cottage Grove since 2004 but has worked at the shop nearly 21 years. “I don’t know why they call it that. My customers don’t call it that.”

Under the reopening plan, released a week ago and known as Forward Dane, as long as the county is doing well enough on nine specific metrics including testing and hospital capacity, salons can do hair by appointment if they keep their waiting rooms empty and stylists and preferably customers, too, wear masks.