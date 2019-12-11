Sales, profits continue to grow, Madison-area business leaders say in survey

Most Madison-area business leaders reported continued sales and profitability growth in 2019, and many expect even better outlooks next year.

Just over half of local respondents to the 17th annual First Business Bank Economic Survey reported higher profits in 2019 while 58% said sales were up. Actual growth was down compared to projections reported last year, when 55% of business leaders expected an increase in profits and 73% projects higher sales.

"Although in some cases results didn't match the exceedingly positive predictions business owners had for 2019, it was a positive year in the greater-Madison area," president Jim Hartlieb said.

The number of wage increases at local businesses reached a record high in 2019, according to the survey, with 88% of companies reporting increases. Hartlieb attributed those increases to a low unemployment rate and skills shortage in the region.

The survey also showed 44% of responding businesses increased the number of employees.

Seventy-three percent of area business leaders reported that their company's performance met or exceeded their projections for the year. That is down from 75% reporting expected or better-then-expected performance in 2018.