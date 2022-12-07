Rutabaga Paddlesports opens new, environmentally friendly shop

Darren Bush's appearance was relatively brief.

The owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports shook a few hands and wielded a large scissors on Tuesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of his new $3 million sustainably constructed store along Rimrock Road.

Built with siding designed to last up to 100 years, a 55 kilowatt solar array that covers two-thirds of the roof and windows and glass doors designed to bring in natural light, the 15,000-square-foot building next to a pond is designed to last well beyond the 60-year-old Bush's expected lifespan.

But he never thought he'd have to worry about not seeing the new doors open.

A heart attack the previous week while he was exercising at home led to a quick trip to the emergency room, the installation of a stent, a new regiment of rehabilitation and a limit of three hours a day at work for the next few weeks. The incident also delayed by five days the grand opening ceremony that included members of the Fitchburg business community, city officials and Tucker, an 11-year-old mixed-breed dog rescued by one of the Rutabaga staff members.

"Random stuff happens," Bush said. "I got in the hospital really quick, I live close to UW (Hospital), and they had me in an ER room almost immediately. The procedure was done within a half hour and I felt fine. Did the stress of building this have something to do with it, probably. Nothing ever goes smoothly but I have the best team in the world."

The business is also one of the most beloved in the industry nationwide and is also responsible for Canoecopia at the Alliant Energy Center, billed as the world's largest paddling expo, that every march draws thousands of vendors, exhibitors and paddling enthusiasts.

Rutabaga was founded in 1974 by a group of UW-Madison students who began selling paddling and outdoor gear out of their basement. In 1976, the business moved to space at the intersection of South Park Street and Fish Hatchery Road, then to another spot a few blocks away before ultimately moving in 1991 to 220 Broadway in Monona.

The new store at 2620 Rimrock Road, just five stop lights from the Alliant Energy Center, has 30% more retail space, a spacious front checkout counter and plenty of room to show off canoes, kayaks, Duluth packs, footwear and, at this time of the year, winter gear. The products include coats, gloves, hats and snow shoes.

The building also features an indoor garage space where racks that can hold canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, bikes and skies can be installed year round and out of the elements.

"It's a significant part of our business," said Bush, who started working at Rutabaga in 1990 and purchased the business in 2002. "We were so intentional about how we did this. We really wanted to make (the building a) show piece."

And more development is on the way. Bush and a business partner have plans to build a mixed use building on the property that will have three or four floors of workforce housing and a bicycle shop on the ground floor. Construction on that project could begin next summer. Meanwhile the Alexander Company is proposing to the south of Rutabaga a 45 to 60 unit, three or four story mixed use apartment building with a 12,000-square-foot Greater Heights Climbing Gym on the main level.

The projects will add more vitality to the Rimrock Road corridor between the Beltline and Highway 14, which includes the Novation Campus, high-end car dealerships, Delta Beer Lab brewery and a Summit Credit Union.

"I'm just thrilled that they're opening it up here," Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson said of Rutabaga. "It's an established business, people know this business, love this business and they do a lot in the community as well. To have them in Fitchburg is something I couldn't be more excited about."

Bush selected the location because the property was adjacent to a detention pond. At his former location in Monona, Bush had Yahara Cove, a backwater of the Yahara River, which allowed his customers to test out products. The pond on Rimrock Road, named Lake George, will also allow test paddles and will host fly fishing courses since the store will sell fly fishing gear from Orvis.

The plan is to ultimately stock the pond with trout. Bush has invested $35,000 on an oxygenation system designed to clean the water and raise oxygen levels, something needed for trout, which are more fragile than largemouth bass and bluegill and a nearly 3-foot-long goldfish nicknamed Moby that has been spotted in the 8-foot deep, 2 1/2 acre pond.

The oxygenation system, which unlike an aerator will allow the pond's surface to freeze and provides more oxygen, sits on the bottom of the pond and is powered by a compressor on the side of the building.

"It just runs. And when it gets to 15% to 18% dissolved oxygen it shuts off and when the oxygen drops it kicks on again," Bush said. "It's run by our solar array so it's also carbon neutral."