Furniture and decor retailer Roughing It In Style will be closing its store on Madison's Southwest Side this year as its store manager retires.
Roughing It In Style, founded in 1997 by Sue and Gerry Torgeson has sold rustic home furnishings at several locations throughout the years, with the Madison, Harshaw and Fort Collins, Colorado locations remaining.
A closing sale for the Madison location, 5262 Verona Road, starts Friday with sales on all items, including furniture, rugs and goods from top brands, including Old Forge Tannery, Reclaimed Rustic Woodworks, HomeStretch and more. The store will close for good when the inventory is sold, Sue Torgeson said.
The closing comes as business partner and Madison store manager Bo Palenske told the Torgesons he planned to retire soon, Sue Torgeson said.
"We knew that it was coming," Sue Torgeson said. "We just decided it would be best to close that store in Madison."
Sue and Gerry Torgeson moved out to the Fort Collins area about five years ago and run the store there. Their son, Erik Torgeson, runs the Harshaw store, which is in Oneida County. Those stores will remain open, and the Harshaw store is able to ship to customers around Wisconsin and even into parts of bordering states, Torgeson said.
Roughing It In Style also hopes to create an online store in the next year, Torgeson said.
"We're just excited about the future," Torgeson said.
Verona Road has been under construction for several years, becoming a traffic headache for commuters and shoppers in the area. Roughing It In Style's sales dropped over the past years with the construction ongoing, Torgeson said.
"It did affect sales because I think a lot of people didn't want to deal with the traffic patterns," Torgeson said.
The sales drop during construction wasn't the deciding factor to close the store, she said. The Verona Road construction moved up the closure timeline because the family hopes to sell the building as construction comes to an end, which is expected next fall, Torgeson said, but the plan had been was to close when Palenske left.