The string of car dealerships along Odana Road will have one less brand and the Beltline will be getting another new car dealership.

Russ Darrow Group in Menomonee Falls has announced that it has purchased the Mazda dealership from Don Miller at the corner of Odana Road and Tokay Boulevard to become the exclusive seller of new Mazdas in the Madison market.

For now, the Mazda dealership will be housed out of Russ Darrow Mazda at 5234 High Crossing Blvd. on the city's Far East Side. But Russ Darrow has plans to build over the next two years a West Side Mazda dealership along the West Beltline, Mike Darrow, Russ Darrow's president said in a news release announcing the plans.

“As Mazda is recognized as an exceptional brand with loyal customers, we jumped at the prospect of making this purchase," Darrow said. "This enables our dealership and employees to provide enhanced service to the expanding Mazda customer base in the Madison market.”

The new facility would be located on a two-acre lot at 2302 W. Beltline Highway that is now home to a J.D. Byrider used vehicle dealership. The business is situated next door to the Furniture & ApplianceMart and a block from Rosen Nissan on the north side of the Beltline. Kayser and Zimbrick dealerships are located across the Beltline while the J.D. Byrider business would relocate to the Mazda dealership on High Crossing Boulevard.

The 18,000-square-foot Beltline Mazda dealership would include Mazda's state-of-the-art Retail Evolution design which features a dealership with open concepts and a gallery feel with extensive use of glass, wood and metal, according to a description by Mazda, which launched the concept in 2014. The facilities include a customer lounge, beverage counter, comfortable seats, free wifi and mobile device charging stations.

Darrow said the project is scheduled to begin this year with the new dealership building opening in late 2020 or early 2021.

Russ Darrow Group owns and operates dealerships in Milwaukee, Appleton, Green Bay, Waukesha, Wauwatosa, West Bend, and Greenfield representing 10 different car and truck brands.

The Don Miller dealership on Odana Road is still home to Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat and Subura brands with the former Mazda space being converted to a showroom for Subarus and a Subaru Express Service Center.