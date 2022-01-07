Ross McDuffie named president of Madison Media Partners

McDuffie previously served as the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, which put him at the helm of business development and revenue growth. In his new role, McDuffie will serve as Madison Media Partners’ senior operational leader and chief revenue executive.

The primary face of community engagement for the company, McDuffie said a chief concern will be making sure that continued innovation and investment remain the priorities of operational strategy, keeping the company’s vast audience of readers and advertising clients front and center in those decisions.