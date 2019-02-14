The site of a former Plato's Closet store is getting a new tenant on the city's East Side.
Ross Dress For Less has announced that it is opening a second location in the city. The store, at 2131 Zeier Road, would be the second store in the city for the national discount clothing retailer. The company also has a store on the West Side at 6907 Odana Rd. and a store in Janesville.
According to documents submitted to the city seeking approval for a larger exterior sign at East Towne Plaza, Ross began in 1957 as a junior department store retailer that grew to 6 locations in the San Francisco Bay area. The company then expanded after an ownership change in 1982 to grow into a nationwide retailer. Ross stores offer branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home furnishings and is in the process of completely renovating vacant retail space on Zeier Road in order to open in the coming weeks.
In October 2016, Ross expanding its presence in Wisconsin by opening four stores, including the store on Madison's West Side, plus stores in Kenosha, Menomonee Falls and Waukesha. The company also has stores in Brookfield, West Allis, Brown Deer, Milwaukee, Oshkosh and Racine.
Plato's Closet, a self-described teen thrift store, still has an East Side location at 1601 Thierer Rd., plus a store on the Far West Side at 7830 Mineral Point Rd.