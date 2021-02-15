Room of One's Own bookstore headed to historic building on Atwood Avenue

The base rent for the new 4,500-square-foot space is about half compared to the base rent the store pays at its more than 5,000-square-foot downtown location at 315 W. Gorham.

Remodeling of the new space will begin in April and the work likely done by June or July. Treu said the downtown store has not been open to walk-in business for months because of the pandemic and the new space on Atwood won’t open to in-person business until the staff is vaccinated.

Treu, along with Jes Lukes and author Patrick Rothfuss, purchased the bookstore from co-founder Sandi Torkildson in 2018 when the store carried nearly 200,000 titles and had sales that topped $1 million.

A downtown staple since its inception in 1975, the bookstore was founded in a 2,000-square-foot space at 317 W. Johnson St. when Torkildson and four others raised $5,000 and sublet an old printing office. The store, its name taken from a phrase in a Virginia Woolf essay, has grown in size and location and in titles and genres.