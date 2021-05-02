Retention of employees during pandemic has AMS poised for success

“It’s way more complex and that’s why there’s less people doing it these days,” said Zach Witwen, 37, an installer since 2004. “After you’ve done it for a while, a car’s a car. It has to come apart. It was put together at one point. If you get too scared of something that’s probably when you’re going to break something or mess something up.”

Nachreiner employs 10 people and used money from the Paycheck Protection Program to ensure they could survive the pandemic downturn, not be forced to find work elsewhere or for some, be allowed to stay home to care for children who couldn’t go to day care or school. Nachreiner also pays for their health insurance and contributes to retirement accounts. Finding employees to match the skills required in his business is not something Nachreiner wants to do on a regular basis. Retention is key to the success of his business.

“We’ve always stuck to our guns with quality over quantity, and I think that’s helped our business because for our customers it’s different and better than anything they ever had,” Nachreiner said. “The strength and the prowess of my staff has really carried us through.”

Started with car systems